Coronavirus The skating rink entrepreneur came up with a special way to get around the Polish crown restrictions: turned the track into a florist, where you can choose flowers by skating

In Poland, leisure skating is banned for at least January.

Polish The skating rink has come up with a special way to circumvent the country’s coronary virus restrictions, according to the news agency AFP. The entrepreneur of the skating rink has opened an open-air flower shop on the skating rink.

“Leisure skating is forbidden, so to get some income, we rented it [luisteluradan] to the florist, as the stores are allowed to be open during this month’s restrictions, ”he says Tomasz Fornalski, which is a co – owner of the Lodogryf ice rink in the city of Szczecin.

Since January 1, you have been able to buy a coupon to get a small or big rose from the skating rink store. You can then pick up the rose in the middle of the track – either by walking or skating if skates are included.

“So people go to the store, wander around the track picking a flower and after making their decision, take it and leave,” Fornalski tells AFP.

Fornalski assures that there is no risk of infection. While the skating rink has a roof, it’s otherwise in the open air, he says.

“At least the risk is lower than in any other trade.”

Health authorities disagree. Spokesman for the local health agency Malgorzata Kaplan said on Monday that he visited the site over the weekend and said “the place is run as an ice rink, not a flower shop” and that it should be closed.

Fornalski said he hasn’t received anything in writing, so he will continue in the flower business.

“We also have plans B, C and D. We have to go on somehow, because the loans don’t pay themselves back.”

Fornalski’s next option is probably to turn the place into a church. This was already done last year by a gym entrepreneur.