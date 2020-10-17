At the Puy-en-Velay hospital (Haute-Loire), we have to reorganize ourselves to face the coronavirus. The agents are busy transforming an operating theater into a resuscitation room. As of Friday October 16, four additional resuscitation beds were opened. The management of the hospital is worried: the second wave will probably be more severe than the first.



“In the space of a week, we have seen the number of Covid patients doubled within our walls. Our intensive care unit is saturated, we have to resort to the white plan to deprogram operations, functional operations, to be able to recover staff and come and equip our creations with intensive care beds with these personnel.“, explains Jean-Marc Bolliet, director of the Emile Roux hospital center. In the emergency room, the service has been divided into two with an area for people with or suspected of Covid. For a week, the eight boxes have been regularly occupied.