Faced with a new rebound in contamination in the United Kingdom, several municipalities expect local containment. This is the case of Liverpool (England) where Boris Johnson is expected in parliament, Monday, October 12. Matthieu Boisseau, journalist for France Télévisions is live from London (England), Saturday 10 October. He explains : “His speech has not yet taken place that it is already criticized. These restrictions are often seen here as an attack on freedoms and sometimes even, a fatal blow to the economy”. The mayors of the big cities have expressed their anger, “they contest the measures […] if bars and restaurants should be closed, they promise to take this decision to court “.



Germany is watching very closely the indicators of the coronavirus which have just started to rise again. Laurent Desbonnets, journalist for France Télévisions, is live from Berlin, he announces a “Curfew from 10 p.m. in Berlin. From 11 p.m., all bars and restaurants will have to close. All nightlife is prohibited until 6 a.m.”. The police intervene to check that the measures are respected, “last night in Hamburg (Germany), no less than 355 establishments were checked”, reports the journalist.