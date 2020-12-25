Coronavirus The situation in Hus hospitals is quite good, a record number of tests were performed during Christmas – Vaccines are expected to arrive in Finland on the day of slaughter

Coronavirus tests were performed in the Hus area before Christmas on December 22-23. more than ever before.

Helsinki and in the Uusimaa Hospital District (Hus), the situation is so good on Christmas Day so far, says Hus’s Chief Administrative Officer Teppo Heikkilä.

In the past, there were concerns in the Hus area about the adequacy of hospital staff at Christmas and New Year.

“Although there are fewer reserves than usual during the holidays, everything seems to be ok at the moment,” Heikkilä says.

On Christmas Day, it was found all over Finland 201 new coronavirus infections, of which in the metropolitan area 119.

The lower number may be affected by the Christmas holidays, in which case people may not be so sensitive to the coronavirus test. According to Heikkilä, people have taken a little less tests on weekends than on weekdays.

According to Heikkilä, coronavirus tests were performed in the Hus area before Christmas on December 22-23. more than ever before.

“Under Christmas, the number of infections was slightly declining, so it was a reasonably good situation to go for the Christmas holidays.”

It is recommended that Christmas be spent only with the immediate family to prevent the spread of infections.

Coronavirus vaccines is expected to arrive in Finland on the day of slaughter.

Vaccinations are scheduled to begin in university hospitals immediately on December 27 and 28.

The vaccine schedule is based on medical evaluation. The vaccine will be given first to social and health care staff caring for and examining coronary patients. Among the former are also the staff and residents of the social care housing service and institutional care for the elderly.

In second place are people aged 70 and older. Third are people with diseases that predispose to serious coronavirus disease. The vaccine will then be given to the rest of the population.

Read more: THL publishes its presentation on the corona vaccine sequence – See the HS counter at what stage it is your turn to receive the vaccine

The vaccination schedule will be specified with the marketing authorizations for the vaccines. These are communicated at a general level. Municipalities are responsible for vaccination and will provide more detailed information about the arrangements in their area in due course.

SocialChief of Staff of the Ministry of Health and Health (STM) Kirsi Varhila said previously, that Finland has a pre-purchase agreement or the right to purchase a total of 18.5 million doses of coronavirus vaccine. That number is enough to vaccinate more than nine million people.

The first batch of vaccine is small, only about 10,000 doses.

“When it goes to five university hospital districts, the division means it doesn’t become very much per hospital district. Especially when you need to reserve a second dose of the same batch, which will be given three weeks after the first dose, ”Varhila said.

There is not yet a clear answer to how quickly all willing Finns have been vaccinated.

This depends on how quickly vaccines get marketing authorizations and how their production is brought to a sufficient level.

“If all goes well, by the end of the summer, all willing adults will have received the vaccine. But we don’t know yet if that will happen, ”the secretary of the National Vaccination Expert Group Hanna Nohynek said earlier.

Professor of Pediatrics Mika Rämet has also calculated that next summer’s graduations could already be held relatively normally.

“I believe that after Midsummer, the disease has been defeated,” Rämet said to HS.