Coronavirus “The situation felt extremely unfair,” says Tiia, 33, whose infertility treatments were cut off by Korona in the spring – Interruptions in treatment are still seen as congestion in public clinics

“The situation felt extremely unfair,” says Tiia, 33, whose infertility treatments were cut off by Korona in the spring – Interruptions in treatment are still seen as congestion in public clinics

The number of infertility treatments fell last year when treatments were discontinued due to a corona epidemic. “Yes, those approaching the age of 40 were worried about whether the chances of getting pregnant would decline,” the expert says.

Tiia, who is now pregnant, says that interrupting infertility treatments in the spring felt extremely unfair. “It’s about inequality in relation to those who are able to reproduce without treatment.”­

Pihla Loula HS

2:00

Corona spring the effects are still visible in infertility clinics in public health. For example, in the Helsinki and Uusimaa Hospital District (Hus), infertility treatment has not been granted in accordance with the care guarantee.

“Yes, the care guarantee has gone through our entire Corona period,” says Husin’s Assistant Chief Physician for Reproductive Medicine. Bell Beach.