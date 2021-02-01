Coronavirus The site of the bioheat plant in Vuosaari, Helsinki, has been closed due to coronavirus infections

A total of five infections have been identified, Helen says in her press release.

The construction site of the Helsinki energy company Helen's bioheat plant in Vuosaari has been suspended due to coronavirus infections. A total of five infections have been identified, according to Helen's press release.

Only earthworks and the foundations of the power plant will be done on the site. There are 80-100 employees from different contractors on site every day.

Last Wednesday, one person working on a construction site was diagnosed with a coronavirus infection. His work area was evacuated and staff removed from the site were tested for coronavirus.

A total of 42 tests were performed.

So far no one is working on the site and the area is being kept closed. Work will not be restarted until it is safe to return to work.

In January several clusters of infection were found at construction sites in the metropolitan area. For example, 43 coronavirus infections were detected at a construction site in Vantaa in a couple of weeks.

Already in early January, representing construction workers The building union called for tougher action to prevent the spread of the coronavirus on construction sites.