To avoid class closures in the event of coronavirus, the health protocol should be lightened. Among the parents of students, the announcement is debated. When leaving school, parents are divided: “It’s rubbish, if there is one they should shut down!” explains, annoyed, this mother. “I think that’s good, it’s an infinite circle, a contact case and a class closure, it seemed impossible to manage”, explains a parent.

In the new protocol envisaged, a positive Covid-19 case would no longer result in the closure of the class. The child would be isolated for 7 days. The class could be closed if 3 cases are positive. “We cannot apply the rules of distancing since we have schools that are fully functioning, there are plenty of barrier measures that we cannot put in place in schools, there will inevitably be contamination”, explains Guislaine David, co-secretary of SNUIpp-FSU.

