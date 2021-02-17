The shipment with 580,000 doses of the coronavirus vaccine Covishield, developed by India with technology from AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford, is on its way to Argentina and is expected to arrive in the next few hours.

The Indian Ambassador to Argentina, Dinesh Bhatia, had announced through his Twitter account that the vaccines would arrive “in the early morning of February 17”.

Indeed, the flight QR 8155 of Qatar Airlines will land at Ezeiza airport at 2.45 am.

Made in India 🇮🇳 vaccines are en route to Argentina 🇦🇷. Scheduled to arrive Buenos Aires in early morning of 17 February. The vaccines Made in India 🇮🇳 are on their way to Argentina 🇦🇷. They are scheduled to arrive in Buenos Aires at dawn on February 17#VaccineMaitri pic.twitter.com/4QZoPtIStU – Dinesh Bhatia (@dineshbhatia) February 16, 2021

For his part, the Minister of Health of the Nation, Ginés González García, will supervise at 9.30 “the vaccines that arrive from India at the Argentine Cargo Hangar at the Ezeiza International Airport,” it was reported in a statement.

The vaccine, which is produced at the Serum Institute of India (the world’s largest vaccine manufacturer), was approved emergency by the Argentine Government on Monday, February 8.

“This vaccine is currently presented as a safe and effective therapeutic tool of access for our country to lower mortality, reduce morbidity and reduce the transmissibility of the COVID-19 disease produced by the SARS-Cov-2 virus ″, says Resolution 627/2021, which published a few days ago in the Official bulletin.

Image of the Covishield vaccine production at the Serum Institute of India. Photo Bloomberg

Unlike Sputnik, Covishield presents fewer logistical problemsas it can be stored at temperatures closer to the standard (between 2 ° C and 8 ° C).

It is made up of a weakened version of a chimpanzee common cold virus (known as adenovirus) and has been modified to look more like the coronavirus, without causing illness.

Like any vaccine, when it is injected into the body, it causes the immune system to start producing antibodies and prepares it to attack any coronavirus infection. It is given in two doses four to 12 weeks apart.

González García stated that “there have been no serious adverse events nor have significant differences been identified in the efficacy observed in the different age groups that participated in clinical trials.”

The Government said on Tuesday that the 520 thousand doses that will arrive a few hours later “are part of a total of 1,160,000 doses that the Argentine State will acquire through the Serum Institute of India “.

Speaking to Delta radio, Dinesh Bhatia said that “we have two vaccines that we are producing, one is from AstraZeneca and the other is a completely Indian vaccine.” In addition, he confirmed that the Asian country will also produce the Russian vaccine Sputnik V.