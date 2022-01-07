Coronavirus The sharp spread of the coronavirus plagues banks: Infections quadruple in OP, some banks have to cut services due to absences

In the OP Bank Group, Nordea and Danske have increased sick leave due to the coronavirus. For example, Danske will have to limit its services due to the rapid spread of the omicron conversion.

Coronavirus The rapid spread of the omikron variant in Finland is hampering the operations of banking and financial services.

Danske Bank told its customers on its website on Friday that it is currently unable to provide a normal level of service due to the coronary virus.

“The worsening coronavirus epidemic is currently affecting our ability to serve our customers in telephone, messaging and branch offices. We will process the contacts we receive in the order in which they arrive. We apologize for the situation and thank our customers for their patience! ” was written on the company’s website.

Vice President, Customer Service, Danske Heli Pienkeroinen says the bank has had to limit its services due to omicron-induced illnesses and exposures.

“In all situations, we provide our customers with basic banking services, such as cash withdrawals, money transfers and the transfer of bank IDs. As a result, other services may have to wait longer at times, ”Pienkeroinen writes to HS by e-mail.

“As the service for branch services has had to be curtailed due to absences and to arrange the secure transactions required by the corona, this has been reflected in the significantly increased demand for telephone service and thus also in longer response times,” he continues.

Based on loans granted to Finland, Danske is the fourth largest credit institution in Finland after OP, Nordea and Municipality Finance. It has a market share of 9% of loans.

Coronavirus also poses challenges in Finnish financial waste. For example, in the OP Bank Group, coronavirus infections quadrupled in December compared with previous months.

“The impact has been significant,” says the OP Bank Group’s Director of Security Harri Uusitalo. He also heads OP’s corona coordination group.

“People do a lot of telework for us, so the infections have basically come from the side of civilian life,” says Uusitalo.

OP is one of Finland’s largest employers. It employs a total of almost 13,000 people. Uusitalo does not want to open how many OP employees were on sick leave in December due to a coronavirus infection.

“We don’t want to tell the absolute number, and we don’t even know it, because it’s health information, and the employee is not obliged to report it,” says Uusitalo.

According to the Bank of Finland, the OP Bank Group is the largest bank operating in Finland. For example, it has a market share of around 35% in loans to non-financial institutions.

Also At Nordea, the coronavirus has caused “slightly more than usual” sick leave compared to the season. However, according to the company, the absences do not affect the availability of the bank’s services.

Based on loans granted in Finland, Nordea is Finland’s second largest bank with a market share of about 25 percent. According to an email sent by the bank to HS, about half of its staff work remotely on this wound.

“Customers handle a large part of their banking in mobile and online banking or in our telephone service. In the offices, we serve by appointment, and we also handle a large part of customer meetings as remote meetings. We are actively monitoring the situation at all times. Throughout the interest rate pandemic, the bank has served its customers normally, ”the company’s email says.

Despite the difficult disease situation, OP has also been able to organize its operations almost completely in accordance with normal conditions.

“In some situations, we may have had to postpone loan negotiations due to quarantine, for example, but we can’t say we wouldn’t be able to arrange loan negotiations or cash services because of the interest. We have been able to be flexible throughout the pandemic. ”

In November, OP tightened its telework instructions. Now the main rule is to avoid unnecessary encounters and try to serve customers electronically where possible. However, Uusitalo emphasizes that customers can still be met physically if necessary.

Coronavirus Infection rates in Finland now revolve around 10,000 daily infections. Health experts have estimated that the worst infectious peak for the coronavirus is yet to come.

HS said on Tuesday that soaring rates of infection are exciting and thought-provoking in large, security-critical companies where much of the work is forced to be done in the workplace.

Read more: The strong increase in the number of infections worries Posti and Valio: “We are now challenged to stay especially at home”

OP’s Uusitalo says that it will inevitably challenge OP’s operations as well.

“I share the concern that exists in society regarding the coronavirus. This has been difficult and will certainly continue to be difficult, ”says Uusitalo.

“We are an organization critical to security of supply. We have activities such as money supply and insurance processing, for example, which are practically impossible to interrupt. If necessary, we are ready to prioritize tasks. ”

With regard to increased infections and quarantine, OP has a clear desire for decision-makers.

“If there are medical grounds for shortening the duration of quarantine, OP will be very grateful if the duration of isolation could be shortened.”

Also the Department of Health and Welfare (THL) on Wednesday to reduce quarantine and isolation to five days. Today, the duration is ten days.