Coronavirus The set of actors in the fight against infectious diseases is like a patchwork – and the division of tasks is anything but clear, says the jurist

“Emergency regulation needs to be clarified, ”says the university lecturer, docent of public law Matti Muukkonen From the University of Eastern Finland. According to Muukkonen, the control of communicable diseases is currently decentralized to several authorities, the division of labor between which is not very clearly regulated.

“The Infectious Diseases Act may look like jurisdiction on the planning table, but when it comes to details, it becomes confusing. It is also not clear from the law who should really do what and what, ”says Muukkonen.

Matti Muukkonen­

As an example, Muukkonen cites mandatory health examinations, which according to the current law can only be ordered by the regional government agency (avi). In any case, the examination and treatment of people with generalized infectious diseases but reluctant ones has been made very bureaucratic, he said.

Muukkonen suggests that, for example, the National Institute for Health and Welfare (THL), a central authority to be established or new welfare areas could henceforth be placed under clear management responsibility in exceptional circumstances such as the corona epidemic.

Muukkonen has conducted a peer-reviewed forensic study on the division of competences in the fight against communicable diseases of general concern. It will be published later.

Of the year over time, it has become clear that there are a large number of chefs in the communicable disease control process, whose division of responsibilities is far from clear: Parliament, Government, Ministry of Social Affairs and Health (STM), corona coordination group?

A law tailored specifically for the corona epidemic was not ready, but exceptional circumstances have been declared and the emergency preparedness for the state of war has been utilized. The old infectious disease law has also been patched up, resulting in a patchwork of articles that is difficult to understand and ambiguous.

The patchwork is also reminiscent of the current state regional administration, which was born a decade ago. There are six multidisciplinary regional government agencies. There are 15 business, transport and environmental centers.

Aveis play a significant role in deciding on corona restrictions, such as congestion restrictions and the closure of schools and other facilities in a multi-municipal area.

Corona crisis According to Muukkonen, has revealed several tensions about our legal system, although the Infectious Diseases Act has assigned its own tasks to state authorities, expert institutions and municipalities.

Muukkonen emphasizes that the law must be strictly observed in all public administration. This means that the authorities remain within the tasks assigned to them and carry them out within the limits of their powers, so that equal treatment of people is not jeopardized.

According to Muukkonen, at the local and regional level, the Helsinki Metropolitan Area Corona Coordination Group convened by the mayor is at least an example of a “very interesting” or even illegal operating model.

With a group there is no actual competence, but still it has made guidelines for the municipalities of the metropolitan area. And although it has been emphasized that the municipalities themselves ultimately make decisions on, for example, restrictions on assembly, according to Muukkonen, the Regional State Administrative Agency of Southern Finland has decided on restrictions in accordance with the guidelines of the coordination group.

According to Muukkonen, restriction decisions in municipalities are not made by the institutions responsible for combating infectious diseases, but by someone at any time.

“The authority machinery responsible for carrying out the tasks seems to have been ignored in a situation where the law itself would not even allow flexibility in the responsibility for organizing,” Muukkonen criticized.

Muukkonen also criticizes Ave and the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health for interpreting the terms of reference.

According to Muukkonen, the ministry should be content with targeted guidance on an annual basis, rather than giving instructions for individual decisions: “After all, the ministry now keeps the press in the grip when they don’t realize they are independent.”

“And if there are not enough resources in the open, they should be granted in the state’s supplementary budget,” Muukkonen says.

Regional government agencies while they consider that they have done their best in the crossfire of quite varied requirements.

“We have been crisis-conscious and active throughout the year in a new kind of crisis,” says the Director General of the Southwest Finland Regional State Administrative Agency Mikael Luukanen.

“Sometimes our measures have been criticized as too hard and sometimes too light,” Luukanen responds to the criticism that the regional government agencies have not been active enough, for example, to order health inspections borders.

Last August, jurists again criticized the Ava for not using it regional discretion, but imposed overly uniform assembly restrictions throughout the country.

Now the government has emphasized that all areas of the acceleration and spread phase should comply government policies for example, the transition to distance learning in upper secondary schools, vocational schools and high schools.

Ministry of Social Affairs and Health again criticized first, the Southern Finland Regional State Administrative Agency’s mild interpretation of the “blocking article” of the new Infectious Diseases Act, which applies to indoor sports facilities for more than ten people. Avi didn’t make a decision, ie the interior can be used if it has a maximum of ten customers or participants at a time.

Bone also understands criticism and differences of interpretation, but emphasizes that Avit has always acted “independently and responsibly”.

“Of course, there is always a conversation when we are in a new, difficult situation.”

Also the Director General of the Lapland Regional State Administrative Agency Kaisa Ainasoja says Avit doesn’t have any rubber stamps that would make decisions from the conveyor belt.

“The planning and guidance of the ministry is welcome, as long as it is not repressive, but leaves room for our own regional weighing,” says Ainasoja.

“After all, there are undeniably many blocks in this puzzle,” Ainasoja acknowledges and emphasizes the key role of regional corona coordination groups led by hospital districts in control work.

General Directors of Southern Finland and Eastern Finland were amazed at the criticism leveled at the agencies last week. They stressed that Avit is mainly the supervisory authority in the fight against infectious diseases, while the municipalities are the executive.

Last Friday, the Avit ordered the municipalities in their area to arrange a health check for all persons entering the country through border crossings in the area. The regulations are valid from Monday to the end of March.

The order was preceded by a control letter sent to the open by STM. On Tuesday, the STM sent further letters “guiding the regions in implementing the new powers of the Communicable Diseases Act as well as moving to level two in the fight against the corona epidemic”.

What, then, is the role of ministry letters of command in combating the coronavirus?

Head of Department Satu Koskela Regarding the STM, the e-mail emphasizes that “the ministry is responsible for the national preparedness for and management of health care disruptions or their threat”.

According to Koskela, the ministry thus has the right and obligation to ensure the adequate implementation of the principles and fundamental rights of the administration, for example, through national guidelines, when the powers under the Communicable Diseases Act are applied.

“Guidance is neither legal nor nor legally binding. However, it plays a key role in assessing the interpretation of legislation and its requirements, both in implementation and in legality control and case law, ”Koskela reports.