Coronavirus The service, which led to dozens of infections and the quarantine of hundreds of people, messed up the autumn holidays of many Jyväskylä residents – “I wish that this would wake people up”

In Jyväskylä revealed late last week mass exposure related to the activities of the new Christian community.

The association du Ministère de Jèsus-Christ pour la Dèlivrance des Nations (A.MI.JE.DE.N) organized a service on 27 September at the Valorinte observatory in Jyväskylä, says the community’s leader and pastor. Dunia Buloba To HS.

According to Buloba, the event was attended by three young people at the time, who had probably become infected with the coronavirus a couple of days before the birthday party.

However, according to Buloba, the young people were unaware of their infections when they participated in the service.

Jyväskylä the city announced over the weekend that 50 people have contracted the coronavirus following mass exposure in a private spiritual event.

Almost all those exposed had been reached by Monday afternoon and about 700 Jyväskylä residents had been quarantined.

According to the city, about 100 people from all over Jyväskylä had participated in the event. There were a particularly large number of young people and families with children.

Event however, according to Buloba, who organized it, only about 60 people actually attended the service.

According to him, safety gaps and hand hygiene were also taken care of. Buloba says the chairs were placed more than a meter apart at the event, people were given handbags and, among other things, the microphones were disinfected with cleaning cloths.

In addition, people had been instructed to use a face mask but there was no compulsion to use it, according to Buloba.

“It’s wrong to say that all the infections have left us,” Buloba says.

According to him, those tested after the event may have been infected elsewhere as well.

Association du Ministère de Jèsus-Christ pour la Dèlivrance des Nations has been organizing events in Jyväskylä for less than a year. According to Buloba, this is a Christian community in which Congolese and Finns in particular have participated.

According to Buloba, the service held at the end of September was the usual moment of Sunday prayer. In addition to prayer, the program for the event, which lasted about two hours, included hymns and sermons, among other things. According to Buloba, no supper was held at the service.

Since then, the community has canceled all its events for the rest of the year.

The mass exposure overshadows the autumn holidays of Marianne Kärkkäinen (left) and Silla-Sofia Lampu, who work as teachers.­

The people of Jyväskylä Silla-Sofia Lamp and Marianne Kärkkäinen are currently spending their autumn holidays.

In completely carefree moods, however, the free has not begun. Lamppu and Kärkkäinen work as secondary teachers in the educational institutions of Jyväskylä Education Association Gradia.

“Even though it’s a holiday week, I keep my cell phone with me all the time and there are constant messages and information from my supervisor and co-workers,” Lamppu says.

On Monday, Gradia announced that eight students have been diagnosed with the coronavirus and 127 students and 19 staff members have been quarantined.

Director of Gradia Vesa Saarikoski confirmed to Central Finland on Monday that the infections are also related to the mass exposure of the spiritual community.

“Yes, it’s annoying for those whose vacation started with a call over the weekend that you’re quarantined,” Lamppu says.

Martta Rajala from Jyväskylä herself belongs to a religious community, but she does not understand why the name of a community that has become a corona centrifuge cannot be disclosed.­

In the city moved Martta Rajala thinks that the worsening infection situation in Jyväskylä is the result of “too lax” guidance and information.

“No one really takes the truth if you don’t take a little tighter grips. I don’t mean that the grips should be tightened, but the tone should be such that it gets there, ”Rajala says.

Rajala suffers from severe asthma and is also at risk for his age. For him, protective measures have been commonplace since the spring, and he hopes that the cluster of infections that has now emerged would change the behavior of the people of Jyväskylä.

“I wish this would wake people up. Frankly, it annoys people who come without a mask, ”Rajala says and looks around at Kauppakatu in Jyväskylä, where people flow past at a steady pace.

Jyväskylä has issued an extensive mask recommendation, according to which the mask should be used in all public places and events. The recommendation is valid until the end of October.

On Monday in the afternoon, in the center of Jyväskylä, masks can be seen at about every second. Part of the mask covers almost the entire face on a rainy day, part of the rain passes the jacket open without protection.

“No disgust, no disappointment or anything but fear”, Pentti Koski describes his feelings about the worsening coronavirus situation in his hometown.

Koski, who works at the school, says that he fears primarily for reasons other than himself. During his banking career, he has protected himself with a mask and protective gloves.

Although the situation is unfortunate, Koski does not consider it necessary to find the culprits. The fact that the coronavirus has spread among a single community is just a sad coincidence for him.

“Can’t really be blamed because of it [koronavirus] has been able to come from anywhere else. The instructions have been neglected, but it is still a small omission in the history of mankind, ”says Koski.

“Maybe they too just made a mistake and didn’t realize there was a small space and too many people.”

Koski is also optimistic about the future and believes that the situation will not get worse.

“Yes, I think people will make sense and take on this job.”