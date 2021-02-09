Although a few months ago it seemed a long way off, the vaccine (well, vaccines actually) for the coronavirus has already arrived, and now is the time to streamline its production and distribution. Pfizer and BioNtech, Moderna, AstraZeneca and many others, both those already approved and those that could be approved shortly, They promise us a 2021 full of punctures that, unless things go wrong, could make 2022 a very good year, regarding the war against the damn coronavirus.

A key element of the vaccines that have reached so far, yes, is their dosage, two doses that should be separated in time between three and four weeks. It is not news nor is it surprise, for many months researchers and laboratories have already reported that the correct dosage was this, and clinical trials have been carried out based on this approach. In other words, the effectiveness they have shown against the coronavirus has been measured with two doses.

I say this because there is a growing current of opinion that proposes delay second doses of the vaccine to those who have already received the first one, in order to expand the number of people who have received the first and, therefore, they already have a certain level of immunization against the coronavirus. “Bread for today and hunger for tomorrow”, as the popular saying goes. Only in this case, hunger must be exchanged for a major public health problem.

It is true that the first dose already provides a certain immune response against the coronavirus, and also that the WHO has stated that the interval between doses it can be extended from 21 to 42 daysInformation that in some cases has been enough for some countries to consider delaying second vaccinations to increase the number of people who have received the first, but these points are not as simple as it seems.

Just because a single dose is somewhat effective does not mean it is enough, especially for risk groups. Some protection may be sufficient for certain people, generally those in better health, but we have already known some cases of people who have died after receiving the first dose. Obviously we are not certain that they would have survived if they had also received the second, but what is clear is that, at least for these people, a single dose was not enough.

On the other hand, when the WHO speaks of a delay of up to 42 days It does not pose it as a measure that can be normalized, but as an exceptional extension in situations where the second coronavirus vaccine cannot be applied within the timeframe indicated by its manufacturer. Whether due to logistics, personal problems of the person waiting for the second dose, and so on. That it can be extended does not mean that it should be done if it can be avoided.

Vaccines, coronaviruses, antibiotics and superbugs

As I began to read about the plans of some countries to delay second vaccinations against the coronavirus, I remembered a text that I read a few weeks ago in The Conversation. It is signed by Raúl Rivas González, professor of microbiology at the University of Salamanca, and begins with a quote from Alexander Fleming that I did not know and that left me with goose bumps:

“A day will come when anyone can buy penicillin in stores. Then there is the danger that an ignorant man can easily take an insufficient dose, and that by exposing his microbes to non-lethal amounts of the drug, he will make them resistant”.

Although less airy than that of the coronavirus, we are experiencing another health emergency, which has affected us for years and that poses a significant threat to health: superbugs. I highly recommend reading the text by Rivas González, in which it is perfectly explained (it is a text for everyone, not an academic essay only suitable for professionals) how bacteria, largely due to the inappropriate use of antibiotics, have managed to develop resistance to them.

Inadequate use of antibiotics, with treatments not completed As Fleming already suggested in 1945, it has been one of the reasons that bacteria have been able to develop resistance to treatments that, at the time, were effective to combat them … and what happens if we transfer that same scheme to the vaccine against the coronavirus? What happens if the pathogen faces an immune system capable of only partially fighting it? The risk that this sample of the pathogen develops resistance to the vaccine is a reality that we must take into account.

The plan followed by Israel, which has combined mass vaccination against coronavirus and fairly strict confinement, are resulting in a large decrease in the number of infections and deaths from coronavirus, which shows us that it is an effective model. However, increasing the number of first vaccinations by postponing the second ones, and trying to take advantage of a larger base of citizens with a first vaccine in order to gradually reduce restrictions may not be unproductive, but even dangerous.

Since last year, between November 18 and 24, the world week of awareness on the use of antimicrobials has been celebrated, an initiative to raise awareness among the population about the importance of preserving the effectiveness of antibiotics by making good use of they. Such awareness should undoubtedly extend to the fight against the coronavirus, since the spread of a strain resistant to the virus would be, today, one of the worst possible news. And today, the best system to avoid it is comply with the vaccination schedule as proven in clinical trials.