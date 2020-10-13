It is a possibility that is gaining momentum in France on Tuesday, October 13. To fight against the second wave of coronavirus contaminations in France, the government could decide to establish a curfew and therefore prohibit leaving your home after a certain time. In France, this has already been implemented in Reunion in 2018 and since March 25 in Guyana. A measure already taken by European neighbors like in Belgium where it will begin Wednesday between 1 am and 6 am.

Wednesday 1 evening, Emmanuel Macron will deliver his truths about France 2. He will have to express himself in particular on the decisions taken to contain the Covid-19 epidemic. A curfew in the most affected cities is being considered as well as a new protocol in nursing homes, or even localized re-containment. On the economic front, the government plans to set up a “deconfinement check” to help poor but working households.

