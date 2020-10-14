The government is seeking to find answers to the rebound of the coronavirus epidemic in France. Among the options being considered, that of imposing a curfew in the most affected cities is gaining momentum. The authorities are relying in particular on the situation in Guyana where a curfew has been in place since last March. Combined with other restrictions such as the wearing of a compulsory mask, this method has borne fruit.

On the evening of Tuesday, October 13, Prime Minister Jean Castex meets his ministers in Matignon to take stock of the measures to be taken to curb the epidemic. “For the executive, all the difficulty remains to find the right mix between the measures to limit the circulation of the virus without stifling the economy“, explains the journalist Anne Bourse in duplex from the hotel of Matignon. She also confides that, in front of the deputies of the majority, the Prime Minister would have declared:”We did not leave the hostel“.

