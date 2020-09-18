More than seven systematic days for classmates when a child tests positive for Covid: a decision that greatly worries teachers.

“The right formula is not to lighten the protocol” regretted Ghislaine David, the co-secretary general and spokesperson for Snuipp-Fsu, first primary union, on Friday September 18 on franceinfo after the announcement of the relaxation of the health protocol in schools by the Minister of Health Olivier Véran the night before. From now on, when a child is sick, his classmates will no longer be systematically put in septain.

A decision “catastrophic for school”, assures the teacher : “Everywhere else we are strengthening measures. The risk is that the contamination spreads in a class or in the school without us knowing it since we know that some students are asymptomatic”, she added.

“There was supposedly a pedagogical continuity plan ready since July, according to which it was planned, in the areas where the virus was actively circulating, to lighten the groups of students and to strengthen physical distancing so that the virus circulates less“, she explained, lamenting that “This plan is not being applied in schools.”

While severe forms of the virus are rare in children, they are more common in adults: “There is great concern among teachers”, added Ghislaine David. “We have schools in Marseille where all the teachers are sick”, she asserted.