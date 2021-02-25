Coronavirus The return to secondary education for contact teaching is canceled – the Vantaa principal hopes that the distance school will end by March: “There is certainly a lot under the surface that we do not know about”

Last week, the Helsinki Metropolitan Area Corona Coordination Group had time to outline that secondary schools would have switched to contact teaching next week.

The metropolitan area secondary schools will continue next week after skiing directly in distance learning.

Just last week, the Helsinki Metropolitan Area Corona Coordination Group had time to decide that secondary schools would have gradually switched to contact teaching after the ski holiday. However, the Finnish government said today, Thursday, that in the areas where the epidemic is spreading and accelerating, March introduced a three-week lock-up in which secondary school and upper secondary school grades move to distance learning.

The Corona Coordination Group met today after the Board announced. The group decided that secondary education will not be held for one week in secondary schools, but will continue in Helsinki, Vantaa, Espoo and Kauniainen remotely until at least the end of March.

Tikkurilan high school principal Mari Aallon considers that the decision to go directly to distance learning is better than having been in distance learning for one week;

“In this situation, it would have seemed challenging, when in any case only half of the students would have been able to attend contact teaching,” says Aalto.

In Aalto’s opinion, it is clearer from the point of view of the progress of the courses that the teaching starts directly at a distance completely at the beginning of March. Distance learning protects student writings, he said, in the sense that potential exposures could have quarantined teachers for the duration of student writing. Teachers are needed in the scriptures as supervisors.

Student transcripts begin March 16th. It is recommended for high school graduates before voluntary quarantine. Most of the abbeys no longer have lessons, so their study is not generally affected by the decision on distance learning.

Aalto hopes that after three weeks of closing, all high school students will be able to transfer to contact teaching.

“It is definitely desired. The two episodes are a long time to be in distance learning. There is certainly a lot under the surface that we don’t even know about yet, ”says Aalto.

High school students in the Helsinki Metropolitan Area have now been in third- and fourth-cycle distance education, i.e. since the end of November. High schools were also in distance learning last spring, almost from the beginning of the corona epidemic until the end of the school year.

Corona Coordination Group last week’s decision on secondary secondary education aroused disagreements between the management of the metropolitan area and the Finnish government. Mayor of Helsinki Jan Vapaavuori (Kok) and the Mayor of Vantaa Ritva Viljanen (sd) justified the transition to contact teaching on the grounds that long-distance distance learning has caused nausea and learning difficulties for young people.

Prime minister Sanna Marin (sd), for his part, strongly criticizes the contact teaching decision. According to Marin, the Helsinki Metropolitan Area (Hus), the Department of Health and Welfare (THL) and the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health (STM) were acting in the Helsinki metropolitan area.

“I find a solution in a situation like this to a very difficult and difficult issue. I could even say it’s irresponsible, ”Marin said at an interview with the prime minister on Sunday.

At today’s STM and THL press conference, Chief of Staff Kirsi Varhila settled in favor of not moving to contact teaching for even a week.

“It is really worth thinking that when the area is already in the process of spreading and the new tools of the Infectious Diseases Act are already being strongly introduced in the area, it is very good to reconsider that decision for this one week,” Varhila said.

Minister of Education Jussi Saramo (left), for his part, stated at a government press conference that before and after distance learning, pupils and students should be given as much contact teaching as possible.

“It’s important to get all students connected,” Saramo said.