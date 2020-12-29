Coronavirus The resumed flights to Skopjen were to be awaited by the “reception committee” in Turku – there were not enough staff to test the corona of passengers

Not all flights from Skopje to Turku have been tested for coronavirus cases. Insufficient human resources are the main reason for the difficulties in testing.

Northern Macedonia Flights from the capital Skopje to Turku were one of the largest sources of corona infection in the Turku region in the early autumn. Eventually, the flights were suspended by a decision of the Finnish Transport and Communications Agency (Traficom) in early August.

At the moment, however, it is possible to fly from Skopje to Turku, as the airline Wizz Air resumed operations on 19 December.

Mayor of Turku Minna Arve told a news conference on December 16ththat health authorities are receiving passengers arriving from Skopje at the airport. He also said that all air passengers will be offered a coronavirus test at the station.

This was the case on the first arrival, but since then, for example, passengers who arrived on the day of slaughter on 26 December were not tested at the airport.

December Day 19 42 passengers arrived in Turku from Skopje, of which 41 were tested at the airport. Four were diagnosed with coronavirus infection. The number was relatively high, but still lower than on some of the flights in the early fall.

“I would think people have taken boarding more seriously, not going to fly in pain or taking a test beforehand,” Arve says.

“Especially after a longer break when Skopje became the first flight, it was considered important to test it. We got some idea of ​​how the situation has changed since the early autumn. ”

Everyone However, flights arriving in Turku can no longer be tested, not even all arriving from Skopje.

“Of course the aim is to test. Here is its own challenge especially if [lentoja] hits the holidays, ”says Arve.

So there are not enough testers available.

The tests are agreed in a multi-authority border working group. In particular, the schedules of flights arriving from Skopje change frequently and the border team only receives information about them from Finavia and not from the airline.

For example, a plane arrived from Skopje on the day of slaughter could not be tested in Turku, Arve says.

“[Matkustajat] have been instructed to apply to their local health center for testing and voluntary quarantine. ”

Corona testing Turku Airport has a major operation every time, as no routine testing in the style of Helsinki-Vantaa Airport is performed. Turku Airport does not have a permanent testing point that all passengers can go to.

“It employs a lot, a very large number of different people at once: samplers, laboratory staff and volunteers to help with information sharing. If quarantine decisions are made, an official doctor is needed, and border control staff to support them, ”says Arve.

Arve says that at the beginning of the year, non-Skopje flights will be tested on a random basis in Turku.

“It’s hard to form a long-term strategy when the situation lives on so much,” says Arve.

Southwest Finland hospital district chief physician Mikko Pietilä says that decisions on flight testing are made on a case – by – case basis.

“Depending on the local epidemic situation and the resources available to us, we are working together to determine which machines will be tested,” says Pietilä.

The flight on Tapanini Day was not tested because there were not enough testers available, Pietilä says. In Turku, however, there are ongoing plans to make testing at airports more efficient.

“We are currently planning how this could be organized more comprehensively.”

Ultimately, the decision to test flights is made by the City of Turku.

Epidemic situation has been serious in Southwest Finland since the early winter. According to Pietilä, however, light is visible at the end of the tunnel, as the incidence rate has been declining slightly over the last seven days.

“It’s not worth banging your braces, though, figuratively. Let’s see how Christmas time will look, ”says Pietilä.

Arve also reminds that although the situation has slightly improved, it is still serious.

“Already last week, there were already signs that restrictions are breaking down and the same trend now seems to be continuing, even though fewer tests are being done on public holidays. But we don’t know how people have acted at Christmas. We won’t see it until a week later, if there’s a bigger wrinkle on something since Christmas, ”he says.

“I hope people can still cling, not to start holding wider New Year’s celebrations, but to celebrate a little.”