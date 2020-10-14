The curfew has been effective in Guyana, in particular to prevent the formation of clusters and festive gatherings during the night. Overall, the measure was well accepted by residents. The prefecture has adapted. There were targeted curfews at the start. At the time of the peak, in June and July, curfews started at 5 p.m. and lasted until 5 a.m. and even throughout the weekend.

Then the authorities organized a gradual easing. The curfew started at 8 p.m., 10 p.m. and then midnight now. Now the lights are green. Last week, in Guyana, there was an incidence rate of 57 per 100,000 inhabitants with five patients placed in intensive care.

