Knowing if you have the coronavirus in less than twenty minutes will soon be possible. The Minister of Health, Olivier Véran, indicated that rapid tests to detect Covid-19 will be available from this week in France. Will they make it possible to fight more effectively against the spread of the virus? In any case, they will make it possible to have the information more quickly. The principle is to put the sample on a strip coated with antibodies to the new coronavirus.

The color then changes depending on the positivity, like a pregnancy test. Another tool in the screening strategy. “They are less sensitive than PCR, but if they have sufficient sensitivity to be able to detect a maximum of people, their interest is very important”, explains Pr Samira Fafi-Kremer, Director of the Institute of Virology of University Hospitals of Strasbourg (Bas-Rhin). These tests can also be used in hospitals and nursing homes, on patient beds.