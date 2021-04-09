Coronavirus The restaurant closure silenced the epidemic more than the distance school

The distance school of high school students seems to have had less of an impact on the alleviation of the epidemic than the closure of food outlets.

Where from measures can be attributed to the recent decline in the number of infections? Infections among young adults have decreased the most, suggesting that the restaurant barrier in this age group has been bitten.

Instead, there are different estimates of the impact of distance learning.

Director of Hus Diagnostics Lasse Lehtonen estimated last week To HSthat the transition to distance learning was very important.

“It has probably been crucial and contributed to the reduction in infections,” Lehtonen said.

Chief physician leading the epidemiological activities of the City of Helsinki Sanna Isosomppi is in a different position.

“Although a reduction in all contacts is always beneficial, we have not found in our own analysis that the transition to distance learning in secondary schools would have been a particularly significant issue,” says Isosomppi.

Most of the infections in children and young people, he said, come from outside the school, mainly from home, so they can only be affected to a limited extent by distance school.

In March several restrictions were introduced to reduce people’s contact outside the home.

First, various private indoor sports facilities and facilities for group hobbies were caught. Admittedly, groups of less than ten people were still allowed to continue in the fitness centers.

A month ago, in the second week of March, high school students moved to a distance school and restaurants and bars closed.

It takes time for the decrease in contacts to show up in the adhesion curves. But eventually the effects of the restrictions began to emerge.

Of the entire epidemic to date, the highest number of infections was in the week that high school students began attending school from home and restaurants closed their doors. Infections came across the country from the Department of Health and Welfare (THL) infectious disease registry according to nearly five thousand, to be precise, 9,936.

The following week did not improve the situation much, but then the cases began to decrease. There were 3,224 last week.

The decline has been significant, although the number of weeks is still higher than in February or the second wave of December. The infectivity rate has also fallen below one, predicting a further decline in the epidemic.

Health and Chief Physician of the Department of Welfare Taneli Puumalainen At a weekly press conference by THL and the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health on Thursday, he drew attention to the fact that the incidence of infections has fallen the most in the 20-29 age group in the whole country.

“One would think that this is due to the fact that nutrition shops have been closed or their opening hours have been severely restricted. It may also be that there have been fewer private gatherings and private parties, and as a result, there has been a clear decline in the incidence of the disease in the young adult age group, ”Puumalainen said.

The closure of bars and restaurants can also be seen in Helsinki’s infection surveillance. According to Isosomp, infections were traced to bars and restaurants a lot just after the restrictions came into force, but now they have naturally run out once the restaurants have been closed.

But the dreaded move to a home party hasn’t seemed to have happened any more.

“There have been fewer infections traced week by week to private events. It is clearly understood that it is now important to calm the mind and take a little time to postpone appointments. I would think that more people have come to the conclusion that they limit these meetings, and that is clearly reflected in the number of cases, ”says Isosomppi.

In the age group of young adults, the number of cases has decreased the most in the whole country and separately also in the Hus region.

From the peak week of infections in March to last week, infections among 20- to 29-year-olds in the Hus area fell by 45 percent and among 30- to 39-year-olds by 41 percent.

In general, infections among working-age adults decreased more during this period than among children and adolescents. It seems to support the idea that restrictions on adults are best bitten.

THL statistics on infections by ten-year age group. Hus’s statistics provide more detailed, annual data and therefore provide an indication of how distance school may have contributed to the infections of 13-15 year olds in high school.

In the upper age group, infections decreased by 32 percent from the peak week of the epidemic, which is less than in adults. During the same period, the number of infections among primary school students who continued in contact education decreased even less, by 18 per cent. From this one could conclude that distance learning had an impact.

However, the picture changes when the number of tests is taken into account, recalls Isosomppi.

“The point is, how much we test a group affects how many cases come to our attention. Testing of upper secondary school children has clearly decreased with distance learning and the proportion of those who have a positive test result is higher than in younger age groups. ”

Thus, it may be that high school students ’infections are now less pronounced and this contributes to explaining the observed reduction in infections.

Testing of schoolchildren in contact education has increased significantly in the early part of the year as the city changed its testing strategy due to the more rapidly spreading British transformation.

While last year those exposed were directed to tests mainly if there were symptoms, then this year more people are also tested for asymptomatic ones.

In Helsinki, since the end of February, all asymptomatic quarantined patients have been referred for testing, and this has increased the proportion of children in testing in particular.

“In the school or kindergarten group, we reach the exposed quite easily, and that is why, of course, these age groups are tested extensively,” says Isosomppi.

This testing strategy contributes to explaining why the proportion of infections among children has increased in the early part of the year.

At a press conference at THL and STM on Thursday, THL’s chief physician Otto Helve pointed out that infections have also decreased in recent weeks in those under one year of age.

“In this age group, the impact of day care or schools disappears completely. It’s just about intra-family infections, ”Helve said.

“I would assume that the number of infections from parents in working-age families correlates quite strongly with how children get sick in families.”

Husin a comparison of the infections of upper secondary school students in the area, ie the age group of those attending high school or vocational school, gives a confusing result. In the Hus area, among these older young people, infections have been declining more rapidly since early March than among high school students.

This has been the case despite the fact that the second level had been in distance education for a long time, at least in the Helsinki metropolitan area. Thus, no sudden change occurred that should have reduced contacts and reversed infections. It was continued only as before remotely.

One might think that the reduction in infections in the 16-19 age group would be due to the fact that there are also bar-aged and those preparing for student writing among this group. Thus, this group would be squeezed by restaurant restrictions, and they would have a special reason to avoid infection because of student writings.

However, infections in minors, ie 16–17-year-olds, decreased the most in the secondary age group.

Newly Professor of Health Economics, University of Turku Mika Kortelainen and a doctoral student at the University of Helsinki Jussipekka Salo examined in the HS presentation in their study, how the transition to secondary school in December affected young people ‘s infections.

The result was that infections among young people aged 16–18 decreased in municipalities that switched to distance school. However, infections among 13- to 15-year-olds in high school also decreased, although they continued in contact education. Infections decreased equally in mothers and fathers of both age groups.

Although there was no difference between distance and distance school students, according to Kortelainen, the study does not rule out the possibility that the distance school has reduced infections and indirectly affected the infections of those in contact education. However, the researchers note that it is difficult to distinguish the impact of distance learning from other restrictive measures that were introduced at the same time.

Also now, several restrictions were introduced at the same time in March, and their impact on the epidemic can be difficult to distinguish.

“It is a question of the combined effect of all restrictions and recommendations and compliance with them in this favorable development,” says Isosomppi.