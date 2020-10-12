Coronavirus The restaurant association believes that limiting opening hours should be enough – there is no support for halving the number of customers

According to Mara, time restrictions practically prevent the operation of night restaurants, and in food restaurants, customers sit in their own groups and at their own tables.

Restaurants according to the interest group, in order to prevent the spread of the coronavirus epidemic, it should be sufficient for all customers to have a seat at the table, in addition to limiting the opening and drinking hours of restaurants, which is still required.

Thus, in addition to the opening restrictions, it would not be necessary to halve the number of customers, as provided for in the current temporary section of the Communicable Diseases Act, if strict hygiene were otherwise observed.

“In practice already time restrictions would prevent night restaurants from operating. In food restaurants, on the other hand, customers usually sit in their own groups and at their own tables, which means that the number of customer seats would not have to be cut separately, ”says Mara’s Executive Vice President, Tourism and Restaurant Services. Veli-Matti Aittoniemi.

Aittoniemi is one of the experts that the Parliament’s Social Affairs and Health Committee will hear when considering the government’s proposal to continue the temporary amendments to the Infectious Diseases Act concerning restaurants.

The matter will be on the committee again on Tuesday.

Infectious Diseases Act the temporary changes for restaurants will no longer be valid until the end of October. The government proposes that they be extended until the end of February.

Under the Act, the Council of State has issued and is enacting regulations under which restrictions on restaurant opening hours, dispensing hours and customer numbers would apply in those areas where it is necessary.

Last Sunday, the strictest restrictions allowed by law came into force in areas in the process of accelerating the epidemic. According to them, the dispensing ends at 10 pm and the closing time is at 11 pm. Only half of the usual number of customers may be taken.

These changes are now in force in the provinces of Uusimaa, Southwest Finland, Pirkanmaa, Kanta-Häme, Ostrobothnia and Southern Ostrobothnia.

In the other provinces, the restrictions that came into force on October 8 are in force for the time being, according to which the dispensing ends at midnight and the closing time is one. Customer seats are not limited.

“Here came in a hurry, ”says the councilor Ismo Tuominen from the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health.

“It turned out that a broader reform of the Communicable Diseases Act could not be submitted to Parliament in time, which could have led to a break in the regulation of restaurants without an extension of the temporary changes,” says Tuominen.

According to Tuominen, the simplest way is now to continue the original temporary changes to the Communicable Diseases Act, on the basis of which the Government can issue more detailed regulations.

“It would in no way be illegal to allow larger customer numbers, ie it would be a political decision,” Tuominen commented on Mara’s proposal not to limit the customer numbers of restaurants separately.

“After all, the law only provides the framework,” Tuominen says, recalling how the restaurants were completely closed during the exceptional circumstances.

Now the government can decide on different restrictions depending on how high it considers the disease risk.

Parliamentary member of the Social and Health Committee, Member of Parliament Veronica Rehn-Kivi (r) says that limiting the customer seats of food restaurants to half normal is unjustified, especially from the point of view of the profitability of small block restaurants.

“With precise guidelines on hand hygiene and the use of a face mask, a possible solution could be to limit customer seats to 75 percent of normal,” Rehn-Kivi estimated in a press release on Friday.

Importing understand the concerns food restaurants, but also sees the garment in the lack of logic, because the disease can also spread in small enclosed spaces, if they are strangers to each other people gathered.

A lot there have also been demands that opening and drinking restrictions should not apply in the same way to different types of restaurants, such as bars, cafes and nightclubs.

According to Tuominen, classifying restaurants would be very difficult, if not impossible.

“We don’t have an official rating for what is a bar, cafe, pub or lunch restaurant. The law only talks about catering shops, and staff restaurants are defined separately, ”says Tuominen.

“If we want to classify different restaurants, the criteria and definitions should be objective,” Tuominen points out.

Also Mara admits that even the restaurant classification of the association’s own membership register is not very distinctive, when cafes are in practice now on-premises restaurants.

According to the members’ own declarations in the Mara register, their industries include, for example, restaurant, café, transport station, fast food, staff restaurant, catering and congress.

Statistics Finland the category of catering activities includes “serving meals and beverages for immediate consumption in restaurants, self-service and takeaway restaurants, fast food outlets and the like, where there are usually customer outlets”.

Separately mentioned are, for example, café-restaurants, fast food restaurants, meal pick-up points, mobile sales stalls and trolleys, discos in connection with the restaurant, club restaurants, dance restaurants.

According to Statistics Finland’s now clearly outdated definition, beverages are mainly mixed and served in bars and cafés.

“Microwave-heated fast food can also be served. Food prepared in our own kitchen is not available. ”