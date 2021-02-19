Coronavirus The researcher compared mortality during a pandemic: Sweden is one of the least surviving European countries

Finland has survived Sweden even less than previous major epidemics, says historian Fredrik Charpentier Ljungqvist.

19.2. 15:11

Stockholm

Coronavirus pandemic has hit Sweden much more severely than the other Nordic countries, but on a European scale, Sweden has survived more damage than most other countries.

This is what a historian at Stockholm University says in an interview with the news agency TT Fredrik Charpentier Ljungqvist, which has studied the effects of pandemics on societies through the ages. Last year, he published a book on the subject Corona. That historically perspectives on the way to a pandemic.

“About two-thirds of European countries have had significantly higher mortality rates than Sweden. But of the Nordic countries, Sweden is still the highest. Or at least for now, because the situation in Denmark has worsened at the beginning of this year, ”he says.

Historian bases its argument on a comparison of country mortality rates, i.e. how the impact of the corona epidemic is reflected in the mortality statistics of different countries.

Fredrik Charpentier Ljungqvist has compared mortality in different countries by looking at the number of deaths last year and comparing it with the average number of deaths in the previous four years. In the same way, he studies the effects of famine and other diseases, among other things.

According to this calculation method, Sweden’s mortality rate last year would have been 7.6 per cent higher than the previous ones, Finland’s 2.7.

To date, about 12,600 people have died in Sweden from covid-19 disease caused by the coronavirus. In Finland, the figure is 725.

Proportional to population There have been many confirmed coronary deaths in Sweden. In a comparison of EU countries, Sweden ranks 11th, with the highest number of deaths per capita in Belgium, Slovenia and the Czech Republic.

Mortality However, Sweden is one of the least affected countries in Europe. During corona restrictions, people have been less affected by, for example, influenza, which can reduce mortality, and the effects of the restrictions on other causes of death are not yet known.

According to Fredrik Charpentier Ljungqvist, the effects of restrictions are visible in all countries, and that is why it is precisely the comparison of mortality that makes sense.

Open the table below to view mortality in European countries. The list includes the countries of the European Economic Area as well as Great Britain and Switzerland.

Historian during the corona pandemic, the myth has emerged that Sweden is one of the worst corona-affected countries in Europe.

“It was true to some extent in late May of the first wave, and that image is still drawn on the retinas of many. But now you can see that in Sweden the effects have been milder than in many countries, ”says Fredrik Charpentier Ljungqvist.

A comparison of mortality reveals, according to the historian, a formula reminiscent of the effects of previous pandemics in Europe.

“A typical phenomenon is that the countries most affected by the first wave of the epidemic will be hit harder during the next wave.”

Fredrik According to Charpentier Ljungqvist, Sweden’s different position among the Nordic countries is also reflected in previous major disease epidemics, such as the Asian influenza (1957), the Hong Kong influenza (1968) and the 1976 severe influenza epidemic.

These epidemics hit Sweden and also Denmark more severely than Norway, Iceland or Finland. Why this is so is not known exactly, according to the historian.

Similar explanations could be the more densely populated urban areas in Sweden and Denmark and the busier contact with Central Europe.

“It speaks in favor of Norway, Finland and Iceland having the lowest death rates in the Nordic countries and across Europe when the pandemic is over,” says Fredrik Charpentier Ljungqvist.