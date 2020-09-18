Parents have been living since early September in fear of school closures. Indeed, faced with the Covid-19 pandemic which continues to cross France, 81 establishments have been forced to close. Nevertheless, an easing is expected from Monday September 21. It was decided on Friday September 18 that a single positive case will no longer result in the closure of a school.

“I find that rather good because it is an infinite circle.A contact case, a class closure, it seemed impossible to me to manage“, testifies a mother of three children Friday morning. On the side of the teachers’ unions, on the contrary, we expected a hardening.”This proposal is very worrying“, judge Guislaine David, spokesperson for the SNUIPP-FSU union. However, if two or three positive cases are observed, then a closure will be considered.