The Covid-19 crisis affects the entire population in France but the most disadvantaged are particularly vulnerable during this difficult period. So the Red Cross does not relax its actions. Some volunteers are in a way solidarity concierges. For example, they come to deliver basic necessities to people who cannot move, such as Evelyne Lauréfon, 94 years old.

The members of the association also provide her with the medicines she needs because her children do not live in Paris. “It’s impeccable because the people I saw call me the day before to say: ‘We will come between such and such a time’. There are no problems: hat!“, rejoices the old lady. This delivery system was born during confinement. It also allows isolated people to maintain a social bond.