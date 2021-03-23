Coronavirus The reasons for the restrictions on movement remain hidden from the public – Professor Olli Mäenpää knocks out the secret decision of the Prime Minister’s Office

According to Mäenpää, the covert preparation of fundamental rights measures does not increase the acceptability of the measures.

Government Office (VNK) secretly prepared working documents on planned restrictions on movement. As early as February, for example, VNK asked various ministries for opinions on the effects of movement restrictions, but does not provide BTI with documents indicating the types of movement restrictions it wishes to assess.

According to the VNK’s decision, the documents requested by BTI are confidential because they concern the preparation for exceptional circumstances. Professor Emeritus of Administrative Law Olli Mäenpää VNK has clearly interpreted the ground of confidentiality problematically broadly.

“It fails to take into account the fact that Article 8 (8) of the Public Access to Information Act contains a presumption that, inter alia, documents relating to the preparation for exceptional circumstances are, in principle, public documents. They are confidential only if providing the information would damage or jeopardize the preparation for exceptional circumstances, ”says Mäenpää.

So far, the restrictions on movement planned by the government have been discussed in public mainly through leaks published by various media outlets. According to Mäenpää, planning for contingency planning would specifically require publicity.

“If the authorities openly state how they plan to prepare, various conspiracy theories can be prevented at the same time.”

According to Mäenpää, the public very rarely causes damage or danger in preparedness situations. He says publicity would only be helpful in preparing for emergencies.

“Preparing measures for fundamental human rights in a very secretive way does not increase the acceptability of the measures much, but rather reduces them. This is where we cut our own branch. ”

The documents requested by BTI are the initial versions of the preparations for restrictions on movement. According to the reported information, the plans have been updated since then, as BTI’s requests for documents were answered with a delay of weeks.

BTI asked also the assessments of movement restrictions given to VNK by the Ministry of the Interior, the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health (STM), the Ministry of Employment and the Economy (TEM) and the Ministry of Justice. The Ministry of Social Affairs and Health and the Ministry of Justice responded to the request for documents and did not conceal their answers. The Ministry of the Interior did not respond to STT’s request for documents within the two-week deadline set by the Public Access to Information Act.

From the Ministry of Employment and the Economy, BTI requested calculations on the effects of movement restrictions. Helsingin sanomat newspaper news Based on its own data, the Ministry of Employment and the Economy has completed a rough calculation in the second week, according to which stores in Helsinki, Vantaa and Espoo could incur losses of up to about one billion euros a week if the government implements a large movement restriction in Helsinki.

The Ministry of Employment and the Economy encrypted the documents under the same law as VNK.

“Ministries may not have noticed this point or for some other reason are not taking a stand on the occurrence of the damage and danger. They consider that all documents related to the preparation for exceptional circumstances are confidential, which means that the interpretation is obviously problematically broad, ”says Mäenpää.

According to Mäenpää, an exception could be possible mainly on the side of the defense administration or the police.

“It may be that some emergency preparedness document would contain advance information that endangers public safety or something like this. It’s a pretty theoretical idea, but it’s possible, ”says Mäenpää.

If the HS According to Mäenpää, the Ministry of Employment and the Economy’s calculations should be public.

“When it comes to preparing a very important decision and those studies are made in preparation, they are, in principle, public as soon as they are completed. This main rule has not been taken into account here either, but everything has been stamped in the summit to be kept secret, ”he says.

TEM further justifies encryption with a cryptic sentence. The Ministry of Employment and the Economy considers that “due to the time-bound dimension related to the situation management of the Government’s corona situation preparedness, the requested security classified information documents of the Ministry are not public”.

Mäenpää says the reasoning is the worst kind of agency argon that has nothing to do with the Publicity Act.

“The fact that a document may be classified does not directly affect its publicity. It’s just the kind of agency speech that doesn’t matter as a justification for restricting publicity. ”

Mäenpää has read the statement of the Ministry of Justice, and according to him, there is nothing harmful or dangerous in it.

“I don’t think those other ministries have assessments.”

Prime minister Sanna Marinin (sd) According to the government program, the government wants to increase policy transparency and citizens’ access to information at an early stage. According to the communication strategy published by the Board, “the Board communicates openly and transparently about preparation and decision-making”. According to the communication strategy, the values ​​of government communication include building and maintaining trust through consistent communication.

“Important things are also told while they are still unfinished. Objectives and impacts are communicated clearly and an overall picture of complex issues is created. It is essential for citizens and other stakeholders to know why things are being done, not just what and how, the communication strategy is about the values ​​of government communication. ”

Social- and in its response in mid-February, the Ministry of Health estimated that a three-week movement restriction would be a fairly short time to quench the epidemic if the action were to significantly reduce the incidence of the corona.

“If you want to have a longer-term effect, you should also last longer, preferably 6 weeks,” the ministry says.

The ministry says the effects of the movement restrictions would come with a delay, as people exposed to the corona will only become infected at home within about 1 to 7 days and can then infect their family members.

“In three weeks, even a family of four may not have time to go through the whole chain, which in larger families can take weeks. Quarantining keeps infections in the family, but this is not always fully realized, ”the ministry estimates.

STM also points out that the impact assessment should note that the effects depend on the extent to which movement restrictions could be introduced.

STM evaluates in February, that in three weeks the incidence is unlikely to collapse as home infections continue. However, the incidence could level off.

The ministry believes there could even be some sort of infection spike in the permit because the infections happen more efficiently at home.

“Once the short closure is over, the infections are likely to continue to grow rapidly,” STM says.

According to the ministry, it would be important that outdoor activities be allowed. According to the ministry, it might be necessary for only one person in the household to go to the grocery store and take care of other necessary purchases.

In a document submitted to the Prime Minister’s Office, the Ministry assessed the effects of non-epidemic measures at the second level on the corona situation. Level 3 of the corona epidemic refers to exceptional circumstances and the introduction of varying degrees of movement restrictions.