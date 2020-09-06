In Nancy, in Meurthe-et-Moselle, a teacher has to make the class for ten deaf or hard of hearing students. She wears a transparent mask, washable 25 times and which allows you to see the lips move. “Children still see our mouths and this is important, especially for hearing impaired children who need to lip read.“

Schools are running out of masks. So sometimes there is no choice but to “move away to respect social distancing and remove the mask so they can lip-read“, recognizes Christelle Lacourt, director of elementary school Marcel Leroy. More than 100,000 transparent masks will be available by the end of the month, announced the government. They will be primarily intended for elementary and specialized schools.