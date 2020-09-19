Faced with the significant increase in Covid-19 cases in France (13,215 new patients in 24 hours), companies no longer know where to turn. They must manage both their sick employees but also contact cases. Quite a challenge. Alexandre Tesson, Covid referent at In Extenso Île-de-France, follows a specific procedure: “We go back to 48 hours before the onset of symptoms and we ask him who he ate with, who he contacted.”

An exchange without a mask with a patient, less than a meter away, is enough to make a person a contact case, just like sharing an enclosed shared space without protection. However, we do not become a contact case if we rub shoulders with another. If you keep the mask on, it is also impossible to become a contact case, even if it is not always easy to keep it on all the time, especially during lunch.

For the company, it is an organization to be reviewed. In Extenso has eight isolated contact cases in teleworking over seven days. They can’t come back without the results. In France, more than one in four sources of contamination is in a company.