The province of Buenos Aires set off alarms due to the advance of new strains of coronavirus in the region, specifically in Brazil, and asked to strengthen controls at airports in the event of the possible arrival of infected residents. In addition, there is concern about the increase in cases in the City of Buenos Aires and a possible second wave.

In a press conference, the Buenos Aires Minister of Health, Daniel Gollan, assured that he is working “strongly” with the Nation and City to strengthen measures at the Ezeiza international airport.

“We are going to place one more control on those who enter, along with the Nation and the City, but not outside the airport, because many people are leaving. We are going to propose that it be before Migrations, “said the minister.

Gollan, who claimed to have a family in Brazil, was concerned about the Manaus strain, which is more contagious according to the latest studies.

Vaccination in the province of Buenos Aires.

“We are very concerned that a more contagious variant does not enter, because I would put at risk everything we managed to do this year. Start up economic activity, schools in person, some cultural and sports activities … All of this, if we don’t take good care of ourselves and a second wave appears with a more contagious variant, we could lose it, “he warned.

The official even highlighted the need for more border controls, since in many countries they began to be detected “counterfeit” PCR tests.

“These days we learn that PCRs are being falsified in other countries, which is very serious because it puts at risk not only the person but the group of people who travel on an airplane,” he said. “If the certificates that say that the person comes with a negative PCR are massively falsified, we are in serious trouble.”

Gollan was accompanied by Bianco, Buenos Aires Chief of Staff. Photo: Capture

Gollan was accompanied by the Buenos Aires chief of staff, Carlos Bianco, who also warned about the rise in infections in CABA: “We are concerned about the increase in cases in the Autonomous City. Experience shows us that this has an impact on the districts of the first cordon, then on the second cordon, and then on to the rest of the Province. “

Both Gollan and Bianco called for extreme care in the population, with the use of masks and social distancing.

“We must at all costs take all necessary measures so that these new strains do not creep into us. We need at least two and a half months to continue vaccinating our people at risk,” concluded Gollan.

According to the latest official report, coronavirus cases in the province of Buenos Aires amounted to 917,300 after 1,539 new infections were confirmed in the last 24 hours. In addition, 27,040 people have already died since the start of the pandemic in the country, in March 2020.

With regard to vaccination, the Ministry of Health reported that they have already been applied 1,019,566 vaccines, of which 830,704 correspond to the first dose and 188,862 to the second.

So far there are a total of 4,561,307 registered to be vaccinated.

JPE