Coronavirus The protection provided by the vaccine is difficult to detect for itself, which makes it difficult to tolerate side effects – “The disadvantages are concrete and the benefits are seen at the population level”

Few people think about the possible side effects of grabbing a headache medicine. According to the director of the Vaccine Research Center, coronary pandemics and vaccines are so close to people’s daily lives that even rare side effects speak for themselves.

Vaccines protection against disease does not feel as tangible in the life of an ordinary street person as, for example, the headache-suppressing effect of an NSAID. The disease-fighting benefits of vaccines are only really seen at the population level, says the director of the University of Tampere’s Vaccine Research Center Mika Rämet.

Instead of the benefits of the vaccine, its side effects may be very noticeable, such as headaches or fever.

“The disadvantages are concrete, and the benefits are then seen at the population level, which makes the tolerance threshold for the disadvantages of the vaccine very low,” says Rämet.

When headache trouble, grab several painkillers NSAIDs without thinking about its strangely possible side effects. The drug takes away the pain as it goes and creates a feeling that it is useful and works.

In Finland, however, the side effects of NSAIDs, such as gastrointestinal bleeding or liver damage, cause several deaths each year.

“When your head aches, you think about risk when the benefit is felt so concretely. In that situation, few question whether it makes sense to use Burana or not, even though it undeniably has side effects. That makes this a dilemma, ”says Rämet.

In addition to NSAIDs, Rämet mentions, for example, hormonal contraceptives. They are also widely used, although the numerous side effects they cause, such as the risk of blood clots, are well known to humans.

Coronary heart disease is also associated with blood clotting disorders

According to Rämet, the starting point for vaccines is that they are as safe as possible so that they can be given to a large number of people. Approved vaccines are constantly monitored and any adverse effects observed are addressed promptly. The benefits of vaccines approved for the vaccination program outweigh the disadvantages.

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) has said that the incidence of severe blood clotting disorder associated with Astra Zeneca’s coronary vaccine is about one case per 100,000 people vaccinated. However, the vaccine is extremely effective in preventing severe coronary heart disease, the Department of Health and Welfare reported earlier. Serious coronary heart disease is also associated with, among other things, blood clotting disorders.

According to Rämet, the coronavirus pandemic and the vaccines developed to control it are so close to everyone’s daily life that even rare side effects are talked about a lot.

“Once this observation has come that we have one side effect in the class of one in a hundred thousand that one can detect, then that means that this monitoring for vaccines is working really well today.”