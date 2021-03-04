Coronavirus The proportion of young people in intensive care in the Hus area increased momentarily, in the rest of the country the situation is the opposite – Recent statistics show what is known about coronary patients in intensive care now

The average age of coronavirus patients in intensive care has increased since last spring. There are also individual pregnant women and those who have just given birth who have received intensive care.

Coronavirus therefore, young patients under the age of 30 have also been admitted to intensive care in recent weeks.

In the Helsinki and Uusimaa Hospital District (Hus), the proportion of young adults in patients who have received intensive care seems to have increased at the beginning of the third wave of the epidemic, says Hus, Intensive Care Director, Professor Ville Pettilä. In recent days, the age distribution seems to have leveled off.

There were 21 coronavirus patients in intensive care in hospitals in the Hus area on Wednesday, says Ville Pettilä, Hus’s branch director, chief physician and professor.­

“Now the age distribution is turning to a similar situation as last spring and late fall. The most common age group in Hus receiving intensive care this morning was 60–69 years old, ”Pettilä said on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, 21 coronavirus patients were in intensive care at Hus hospitals.

Previously the entry of younger age groups into hospital and intensive care has been reported in many media in recent days.

Hus’s assistant chief physician Eeva Ruotsalainen evaluated earlier this week To Ilta-Sanomatthat one reason for the development could be the British variant of the virus.

It has been estimated to be more contagious and more likely to lead to a serious form of the disease. The British variant has already become the main virus in the Hus region.

Pettilä finds the explanation credible.

“Internationally, the British variant of the virus is associated with up to a 40 percent increase in the need for hospital and intensive care and about 1.5 times the infectivity. We also know that the infectivity of the virus is also higher in young populations and that the total need for hospital and intensive care in relation to infection rates is slightly higher than seen in the spring. ”

Young adults are over-represented in their infection statistics relative to their proportion of the population.

Size at the country level, young adults do not appear in intensive care statistics at the beginning of the year. The proportion of intensive care patients under the age of 50 has even decreased from last year.

“In the long run, the distribution has changed so that when at the time of the first wave the most typical intensive care patient was 50–59 years old, now the most typical one receiving intensive care is 60–69 years old. There may be variation here and there are some young patients in individual hospitals, ”says Professor of Anaesthesiology and Intensive Care at the University of Eastern Finland and Kuopio University Hospital. Matti Reinikainen.

Reinikainen is the chairman of the national covid-19 coordination group for intensive care. The group’s most recent report on the situation of intensive care for coronary patients was released on Wednesday.

There are no accurate statistics on the age distribution of those infected with coronavirus last spring, as the testing criteria were strict at the time. Based on intensive care statistics, Reinikainen estimates that many people over the age of middle age were saved from infection at that time.

“Last spring, slightly older citizens took very seriously the call to isolate themselves and avoid social contacts. It seems that this protected many from illness and serious illness. ”

“If there is a turnaround in the epidemic, the number of cases will start to rise even in older groups, and the need for hospital and intensive care will also increase.”

Intensive care pregnant and newborns are also among those who have received them. There have also been a few coronavirus patients in the Hus area in intensive care after childbirth. According to Pettilä, the number of patients is so small that reliable conclusions cannot be drawn that there has been a change in the need for intensive care in these groups.

“We know that in viral lung infections, pregnancy and the postpartum situation are one risk factor among others. There were about 40 in Finland on Wednesday [koronaviruksen aiheuttamaa tautia sairastavaa] intensive care patient, and because of such small numbers, we cannot speak with certainty about change. It can be a coincidence. ”

It is not known to Reinikainen that the number of coronary intensive care patients who are pregnant or have just given birth has increased at the national level.

In Finland Intensive care units dedicated to the treatment of coronary patients have a calculated 270 intensive care units. However, a large proportion of these sites are needed for the treatment of non-coronary patients. On Wednesday, there were a total of 179 patients in intensive care, 38 of whom were coronavirus patients.

In much of the country, the situation is still calm, but in Hus hospitals, the proportion of coronavirus patients requiring intensive care is increasing. The record infection rates reported in the metropolitan area this week may be reflected in the region’s hospitals as a further increased need for intensive care in a couple of weeks.

According to Reinikainen, already 80 percent of the constantly hopping load on the power department can be considered worrying.

“It is not desirable for intensive care units to be full to the last. Intensive care is an on-call activity, a bit like a rescue facility. There should always be a willingness to take the next patient if something happens. ”

Husin in hospitals, the load on intensive care capacity is currently higher than in the rest of the country. According to Pettilä, the capacity is to be increased by next week.

“At some point, there will be a limit to how much other patients can be treated as well. In order to be able to afford new patients, we will inevitably have to postpone non-urgent surgeries, for example, ”says Pettilä.

Last spring, the number of coronary patients in intensive care at Hus hospitals peaked at 46 in order to increase the intensive care capacity at that time.

“We don’t have any unused intensive care capacity waiting. The same staff treats both covid ICU patients and other intensive care patients and some demanding surgeries. ”

Coronary patients the average length of intensive care periods has slightly shortened since last spring. Intensive care procedures are also lighter than before, and more and more people can cope without anesthesia-requiring ventilator therapy.

Part of the reason may be the development of hospital care.

Dexamethasone has been used to treat patients with severe disease since summer 2020. In some patients, the medicine prevents the disease from developing into causing severe dysfunction.

According to Pettilä, the antirheumatic drug tocilizumab has also shown promising results in intensive care patients.

High age, overweight, and certain long-term illnesses increase the risk of coronavirus patients undergoing intensive care. Throughout the epidemic, half of the coronary patients undergoing intensive care have been at least significantly overweight, ie with a body mass index of more than 30.

A quarter of ICU patients have had diabetes or lung disease. On the other hand, half of the patients in intensive care have not had any long-term illness classified as a risk factor.

“While the risk of a serious coronavirus disease in a young, healthy and normal-weight person is low, it is not zero. The disease should be taken seriously because it is individual how severe the disease strikes a person if he or she gets the disease, ”says Reinikainen.