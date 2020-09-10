The increase in the number of cases of coronavirus and the explosion in the demand for tests is causing laboratory congestion throughout France. And the deadlines to receive his result are stretching. But hopeful news could change the situation: antigenic tests that provide an answer in 20 minutes. The process is simple: with a swab, we will look for the virus at the back of the nose.

A change at the time of analysis

When the time comes for the analysis, the laboratory technician injects a reagent into the sample. “We just add four drops to the cassette and there we wait 15 minutes”, explains one of them. The patient is negative if one line appears, positive if two are observed. The sample is placed on a strip loaded with anti-body. It is the latter who immediately detect the presence of covid-19. “Our tests are extremely simple, they can be used both in the laboratory and outside: with a doctor or a nurse”, specifies Thierry Paper, Director of Research and Development at Biosynex.