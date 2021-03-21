Coronavirus The professor of neurology considers the potential risk of cerebral venous thrombosis in Astra Zeneca low and believes that vaccinations will continue soon: “The risk of thrombosis associated with coronary heart disease is at least a thousand times higher at the population level”

Risto O. Roine, an expert in the brain association, believes that the use of Astra Zeneca can soon be continued. He hopes people will continue to take vaccines because the risks associated with the disease itself are much higher.

Turku University Professor of Neurology, Chief Physician Risto O. Roine says that the risk of venous thrombosis that may be associated with Astra Zeneca vaccine must be weighed against other risks.

“Information about the association between vaccine and venous thrombosis must be proportionate to other known risks. And especially the covid-19 virus risk of plugs, which is a very dangerous phenomenon, ”Roine says.

“About one in a million people vaccinated in Europe has had a stroke. That size is in it. ”

Risto O. Roine­

Roine points out that the coronavirus itself causes a strong increased risk of blood clots. In a severe form of the disease, it is often precisely that that leads to serious illness and even death. As the pandemic progresses, the risk of plugs has been learned to be treated by giving effective blood-thinning treatment to the seriously ill.

“The disease caused by the Covid-19 virus has killed around a million citizens in Europe. And now, when it comes to the complication of vaccination, we are talking about about 20 citizens across Europe, ”says the professor.

Roine specializes in cerebrovascular disorders. He has also worked as an expert doctor at the Brain Association for twenty years.

On Friday The Department of Health and Welfare (THL) discontinued the use of Astra Zeneca’s coronavirus vaccine for at least a week. The suspension is a precaution and takes effect immediately.

The reason for the suspension is that two cerebral venous thrombosis has been reported in Finland, the causal relationship of which to the Astra Zeneca vaccine is being investigated.

On Thursday, the European Medicines Agency Ema said the Astra Zeneca vaccine is safe and effective. According to it, no link has been found between the vaccine and the risk of blood clots. However, a link between the vaccine and a rare type of thrombus associated with low platelet counts cannot be completely ruled out.

Chief Physician of THL Hanna Nohynek According to Astra Zeneca, the marketing authorization for the vaccine includes a notice of the potential risk and must be communicated to the vaccinees.

“If they show up [rokotuksen saamisen jälkeen] symptoms associated with these diseases, they should seek immediate treatment, ”Nohynek commented.

Risto O. Roine understands that news can worry people, but he hopes it won’t make them avoid the vaccine. He himself is not particularly worried.

“If it’s detected in one in a million weeks after vaccination, then there’s really no talk of any big risk.”

“Of course, it is worrying that the vaccine may be associated with an increased risk of sinus thrombosis [aivolaskimotukos]. But the risk of obstruction associated with the disease caused by the coronavirus itself poses at least a thousand times the risk at the population level, ”says Roine.

“In that sense, I don’t find this suspicious association very worrying. Now it is only expected that the accumulated data has been analyzed. The authorities will make new decisions on how to proceed. I hope the break from vaccinations turns out to be short. In fact, I’m almost sure that the vaccinations can be extended. Also with Astra Zeneca vaccine. ”

What is a venous thrombosis?

According to Roine, cerebral venous thrombosis is a rare type of cerebrovascular accident. In it, a blood clot occurs exceptionally on the venous side and most often in young adult women.

“It’s rare. Less than one percent of all cerebrovascular disorders occur on the venous side. The incidence is a few cases per million per year. Three out of four are women. The peak of incidence is between the ages of 20 and 30, ”says Roine.

“It’s a so-called anomalous plug place for those cerebral veins. It then usually has predisposing factors and some patients have a hereditary predisposition. ”

Roineen According to the predisposing factors are many, including infections. In large research data, an inherited factor that increases susceptibility to plugs has been found in about one in five.

“In Turku, we treat patients with cerebral venous thrombosis, perhaps half a dozen a year. They are typically young women using e-pills. Some may have a risk factor other than e-pills. ”

It has been known for decades that the use of birth control pills is associated with a slightly increased risk of venous thrombosis. According to Roine, it is extremely small at the individual level.

“Cerebral venous thrombosis is a bit of a special case. If a person has both a hereditary plug susceptibility factor and e-pills, this combination is associated with a tenfold increased risk of sinus thrombosis, ”says Roine.

His according to him, the symptom of a cerebral venous thrombosis is most often a gradual, headache that increases over the days. Sometimes the headache starts suddenly. Typically, the headache worsens when you strain, bend over, or cough.

Sometimes a cerebral venous thrombosis can also cause bleeding in the brain, which can result in unilateral stroke, speech problems, or visual field defects.

According to Roine, the disease can be treated well. If the diagnosis is made quickly, Roine says there is an excellent recovery from the disease. Disease-related mortality is less than five percent.