Faced with the significant increase in Covid-19 cases in France (13,215 new patients in 24 hours), companies no longer know where to turn. They must manage both their sick employees but also case-contacts. Alexandre Tesson, Covid In Extenso referent in Île-de-France follows a specific procedure: “We go back up to 48 hours before the onset of symptoms and we ask him with whom he ate, who he contacted.”

An exchange without a mask with a patient, less than a meter away, is enough to make a person a case-contact, just like sharing a shared enclosed space without protection. However, one does not become a case-contact if one rubs shoulders with another. If you keep the mask on, it is also impossible to become a contact case, but it is not always easy, especially during lunch.

