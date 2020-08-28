“Since the start of the week, we have been really embarked on a pedagogical marathon, with few announcements but details on the method. Above all, a simplification of the message”, Alix Bouillaguet analysis. Wearing a mask is compulsory in closed spaces and for everyone at school from 11 years old. Jean Castex has also placed the territories at the heart of the system, they gain in autonomy. The prefects will therefore take the lead, it will be they who can impose additional restrictions.

Jean Castex calls for the responsibility of each one while playing on fear and anxiety by invoking the plans of reconfinement, already ready. “It’s a clever balancing act: everything is needed to reassure but that does not mean that the situation is serious. We must not panic. Reassure again when he explains that the government has anticipated with the plans of local re-containments and hospital services. So why this surge of media fever? The government is opening up the precautionary principle “, highlights our journalist.