Coronavirus The prices of face masks have fallen – a package that used to cost almost 60 euros is now available for less than 20 euros

Face masks prices have dropped and availability improved, mask retailers say. Demand for masks peaked in Finland when the National Institute for Health and Welfare (THL) issued an official face mask recommendation on 13 August. At that time, the masks ran out of shops in the center of Helsinki, for example.

The S Group and the K Group are told that the biggest peak in demand was at the beginning of August even before the mask recommendation, but now sales have calmed down.

“Spring was quiet, but sales increased severalfold in August,” says the K-Group’s Director of Merchandising Harri Hovi.

August since the beginning, the availability of masks has improved as new players have entered the market, production capacity has increased and retailers can buy masks in larger batches.

This has also made it possible for the prices of masks to fall.

S Group Selection Director Janne Paananen says that in the S Group, the price of masks gradually decreased. First a pack of 50 disposable masks cost 59.90 euros, then less than 40 euros, and now you get it for 19.90 euros. Most of the disposable masks come from China, but the range also includes domestic protectors.

“We hope to have more Finnish masks in our selection,” says Paananen.

According to him, masks are now well available in S Group stores of all sizes.

Also Kovi Group’s Hovi says that the availability of masks is currently good and is improving all the time. However, masks may run out of individual stores temporarily.

The K-Group’s main product is a domestic disposable face shield, which is available in packs of 15, Hovi says. One package costs 15.90 euros. According to him, the advantage of a Finnish manufacturer is that stocks can be replenished faster than with foreign manufacturers.

“We also found that people want bigger packages and cheaper ones. That is why we also included packages of 50 and 25 pieces in our selection, ”says Hovi.

The masks for the larger packages come mainly from China. In addition to disposable masks, the range includes washable fabric masks.

Grocery stores in addition, the prices of masks have also fallen in pharmacies. In the university pharmacy, which has an online store and 17 stores all over Finland, the prices of masks were lowered on Monday.

“Before, a pack of 25 of our disposable mouth guards cost 24.90 euros, but now the price has dropped to 18.90 euros. The price of one protector will therefore be about 76 cents, ”says the communications chain’s communications director Jenni Tyrni says.

The chain’s disposable masks come from China. According to Tyrn, both the sales and availability of masks are now quite different from those in the spring. In August, sales of masks increased tenfold.