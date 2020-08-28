This aid was presented at the end of a meeting between Emmanuel Macron and a dozen representatives of the sector, particularly affected by the economic crisis linked to the Covid-19 epidemic.

It is a sector very weakened by the health crisis. The written press will benefit from aid totaling 483 million euros over two years, the Elysee said on Thursday (August 27th). This aid was presented at the end of a meeting between Emmanuel Macron and a dozen leaders of national and regional dailies, received Thursday evening at the Elysee Palace, in the presence of the Ministers of the Economy, Bruno Le Maire, and the Culture, Roselyne Bachelot.

The Head of State pledged last year to help the sector overcome the challenges of the digital transition but the epidemic and its impact on advertising revenue, number distribution and newsstand sales have further worsened the situation. The executive therefore decided on emergency measures, voted on July 30, to help the most affected actors (newsagents, overseas titles, publishers) for a total of 106 million euros, recalled the presidency.

To consolidate the future of the press, the State will also put in place a plan of 377 million over two years, in particular to support the ecological and digital transitions of the sector. New aid for pluralism will be created for the online press and overseas titles. In addition, credits of 18 million per year will accompany the reform of printing presses and a strategic fund for innovation will be increased by 50 million euros per year. These subsidies will be added to the 840 million annual aid to the press.