For the authorities, the rebound of the Covid-19 epidemic and musical events are not compatible. On Saturday, August 29, the prefecture of Creuse issued an order prohibiting all “festive gatherings” music on its territory this weekend. Objective: prevent the holding of one or more rave-parties.

“According to the available and corroborating information, one or more festive musical gatherings which can bring together several thousand participants are likely to take place” between Saturday 29 and Monday August 31 in this rural department, says the prefecture in its decree. In the “current health context (…), this type of gathering does not allow (…) respect for barrier gestures for participants and makes the creation of a contamination cluster probable “, she justifies.

Due to the health crisis, several prefectures have increased the number of orders this summer to avoid holding rave parties and other outdoor parties.