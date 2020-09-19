New restrictions were announced Friday, September 18, in Nice (Alpes-Maritimes) , with the aim of stemming the coronavirus epidemic. A large gathering was planned in the evening, on a square in Old Nice as part of the Fête des Voisins. The demonstration was canceled in the morning by the prefect in the morning. “I find it a shame for neighborhood life, but I find it necessary to cancel it because we must not take any risks”, Comments Bastien Gambaudo, president of the neighborhood committee.

The health situation is deteriorating in Nice, where the number of cases per 100,000 inhabitants is three times higher than the alert level. The prefect therefore announced new restrictions. In parks, gardens or on beaches, gatherings of more than ten people are now prohibited. Bars and drinking establishments will have to lower the curtain at half past midnight, in particular.