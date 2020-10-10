The health situation is deteriorating in France. According to the latest report published by the health authorities, Friday, October 9, the country has more than 20,000 cases of coronavirus. “It means that in a few days of them, 400 will be hospitalized, and then around 80-90 will end up in intensive care, so the pressure will increase”, explains doctor Damien Mascret, on the 13 Hours set.

The positivity rate for Covid-19 screening tests has also exceeded 10%. “It shows that there are a lot of people infected. What is a bit new is that we also see it in people over 50, it’s very boring”, he specifies. Is the situation more worrying than that of March? For the doctor, it is “different”, he compares the epidemic of March to a tsunami and the current situation to a big tide. “The rising waters are at different speeds depending on the region”, he adds.

