Pope Francis reiterated his request for the “temporary suspension of rights of intellectual property“of vaccines against the coronavirus, and thus added his voice to a debate that was reactivated after the support of the president of the United States for the initiative, while emphasizing the demand for a “universal access” to drugs.

The Pope called for “a spirit of justice that mobilizes us to ensure the universal access to the vaccine and the temporary suspension of intellectual property rights “, in a video message he sent to the event “Vax Live: The Concert To Reunite The World”, which airs this weekend by streaming.

In his video, which was recorded before the announcement of the US administration announcing a similar position, the Pope also called to work for “a spirit of communion that allows us to generate a different economic model, more inclusive, fair, sustainable “.

“The coronavirus has produced deaths and suffering, affecting the lives of everyone, especially the most vulnerable,” Jorge Bergoglio framed his speech.

The Pope defined that there is a variant of this virus that “is closed nationalism, which prevents, for example, an internationalism of vaccines. Another variant is when we put the laws of the market or intellectual property above the laws of love and health of mankind“, lament.

Along these lines, he also regretted that “another variant is when we create and promote a sick economy, which allows few very rich possess more than all the rest of humanity, and that models of production and consumption destroy the planet, our common home. “

Then, Francisco stated that “obviously we are experiencing a crisis”, and that “the pandemic put us all in crisis.”

“But do not forget that we do not come out of a crisis the same, or we come out better or worse. The problem is having the inventiveness to find ways that are better, “Francisco summoned.

Earlier in the week, the United States announced its support for the release of patents for coronavirus vaccines at the World Trade Organization (WTO). The European Union also declared itself ready to discuss the matter.

“This is a global health crisis and the extraordinary circumstances of the covid-19 pandemic require extraordinary measures,” said Washington’s trade representative to the WTO, Katherine Tai.

With information from Télam.