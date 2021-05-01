Coronavirus The pool, Amos Rex and Korkeasaari – Helsinki will open again in May, an extensive list compiles the schedule

The Ateneum opened already on Tuesday and Heureka can be reached on Labor Day.

Coronavirus epidemic restrictions are carefully dismantled in the metropolitan area. Cultural and leisure operators are relaunching their activities, Department of Health and Welfare following the crown instructions. The number of visitors to the events is greatly limited and most events require the purchase of tickets in advance. Guidelines for protection against the coronavirus are still valid: safety intervals, good hand hygiene, enhanced cleaning, and many organizers require the use of a face mask by anyone over the age of 12.

National Gallery Ateneumin the art museum opened its doors to the public on tuesday after nearly five months of closure. The exhibitors have a painter Ilja + Repinin +“class =” person “>Ilja Repinin an exhibition presenting production comprehensively, other Ateneum exhibitions will open later. To ensure a safe visit to the museum, museum guests must buy ticket in advance for a certain time through Lippu.fi. Children under the age of 18 also need their own ticket for the visit.

Sinebrychoffin the art museum opens on tuesday, may 4. Currently on display at the exhibition Treasures from the world – On the journey of patrons can be viewed by 12 people at a time. The second floor home museum remains closed. The National Gallery’s third art museum, Kiasma, is closed due to renovations, and will open in spring 2022.

Helsinki Art Hall is open, but the number of visitors is limited and tickets for the visit must be purchased in advance. The art hall is still visible Tuomas Sopasen woven beauty exhibition compiled from the collection.

Espoo museum of modern art Emma opens by way of exception on Monday 3 May. Then there is also the last chance to get acquainted Elmgreen & Dragsetin 2020 exhibition. Emma must also buy entrance tickets in advance from the museum’s online store. Other functions of the exhibition center WeeGee will remain closed.

Visitors going to Korkeasaari Zoo in Helsinki on November 29, 2020.­

Finland Museum of Photography exhibition space K1 Kämp in the gallery is open and is on display there Uwa Iduozee and Stanley Kubrick photo exhibitions. Advance tickets are not required, but the number of spectators is limited.

Remember museums are also open Didrichsen, with an exhibition presenting Tove Jansson ‘s career as a visual artist. Design Museum opens its doors on Tuesday, May 4 for those who have purchased an advance ticket. Picture gallery Amos Rex opens in turn on May 12th. Music Museum Fame is also again otherwise open, the roast on public holidays in the museum are remaining closed. National Museum the sites and museums of the metropolitan cities are still closed for the time being.

Korkeasaari opens on Monday, May 3, and visitors must book a visit in advance From the Korkeasaari website. Of the interiors, tropical houses and other animal houses, as well as a hut and indoor vestibules are kept closed.

Science Center Heureka opens its doors for a long time on Labor Day, and is initially open on weekends with a very limited number of visitors. Visitors are offered nine exhibits and an outdoor exhibition space in the science park Galilei.

Sea spa Pool Sea Pool and a sauna restaurant Steam are open again, as are other public saunas. Cinemas Kino Engel is open, and presents films to a strictly limited audience. Providing outdoor exercise Adventure Park Peak is so far open on weekends.