Coronavirus The police will start a preliminary investigation into the Sörnäinen technobile

Police say they have received new information on the basis of which they will start an investigation.

Police will start a preliminary investigation into the party held in Sörnäinen last Saturday.

The Helsinki police have received additional information about the nature of the party and will start a preliminary investigation in the light of the new information, the Helsinki police say in a press release published on Monday.

“The Helsinki police have received such additional information about the opportunity afterwards that we decided to investigate the matter,” says the High Commissioner. Heikki Porola in a police bulletin.

Last Saturday, a techno party was held in the party room in Sörnäinen, Helsinki, with a large number of partygoers.

The police also visited the site, but on the basis of current information, the police patrol stated that this was a private event which the police did not have the power to intervene.

According to the restriction of the Regional State Administrative Agency, public events of more than ten people should not be organized.

Porola emphasizes in a police release that public events disguised as private events should not be organized either.