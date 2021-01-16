The Aerolineas Argentinas plane with 300 thousand doses of the second component of the Russian vaccine Sputnik V landed this Saturday at the Ezeiza international airport from Moscow.

The Airbus 330-200 with registration LV-GHQ, with the designation ARG1601, touched the runway at 10:48 after 16 hours of flight. He had started from Moscow on Friday after 18.20 in Argentina (0.20 in the Russian Federation).

The new doses will be a complement to those that are still being applied in the vaccination plan that the Government has been developing throughout the country since Tuesday, December 29, and is focused on health workers.

A crew of 20 people traveled on the plane that had departed from the Ezeiza terminal on Thursday at 9:00 p.m. so that, as in the first transfer carried out in December, the flight could be carried out without technical stops both on the outward and on the return, in a process that ended up taking just under the 40 hours originally planned. Among them were four commanders, who alternated at the helm and were able to take breaks in flight.

One of the boxes with the doses for the second application of Sputnik V to health personnel.

As reported by Perro Parrado, one of them, the plane was on the ground in Moscow for five hours and twenty minutes, the time required to load the vaccines, which must be kept refrigerated at minus 18 degrees.

“The flight itself is the same that we do to Madrid, plus the one added by the south of France, Switzerland and another section until arriving at Moscow”, explained the aviator, who nevertheless clarified that being a route that Airlines does not cover in its regular flights involve a series of “new” procedures that demand an extra effort.

The commander also told TN that when landing in the Russian capital, the airport was totally tinted white by a recent snowfall, but that fortunately they had “a window of good weather conditions” to land without problems.

The moment the Aerolineas plane lands in Ezeiza, after the second trip to Moscow to bring vaccines against the coronavirus (Photo: Telam)

The low temperatures of Moscow was one of the main complications that he could face the operation, but Parrado assured that everything passed in good conditions and there was even no need to use the procedures that were foreseen if eventually, before the return takeoff, it was necessary to clear any ice that could have accumulated on the fuselage.

According to reports, after landing and unloading in Ezeiza, the doses will be transferred to the warehouses that the logistics company Andreani has in the municipality of Malvinas Argentinas, in the northwest of the Buenos Aires suburbs. From there the distribution will be made to different parts of the country.

The loading of the 300,000 doses in Moscow took just over five hours, reported one of the flight commanders (Photo: Presidency of the Nation).

Around noon, an hour after landing, the large boxes with the inscription Sputnik V were being unloaded from the plane by airport cargo personnel using conveyor belts.

The Government confirmed the second health trip to Russia when the controversy had been unleashed over the possible delay in the application of the second dose, in a plan that the Secretary of Access to Health, Carla Vizzotti, had revealed.

“In this context of a pandemic, it is very logical to think that more people can be vaccinated with the first dose and postpone the second until the outbreak is under control,” Vizzotti said in an interview with the newspaper Página 12.

And he added “The most important health decision that we have to consider is whether we want to have 10 million people vaccinated by March with two doses or if we prefer to have 20 million people with only one.”

Around noon on Saturday, the download of the Sputnik five doses that arrived in Ezeiza this Saturday continued.

However, and due to the doubts among the experts and the controversy, it was Vizzotti herself, number two in the Ministry of Health, who had to go out to clarify that the two doses will be applied.

“The Sputnik V vaccine is the only one whose vaccination scheme consists of two components, firstly, the Ad26 component, and after a minimum interval of 21 days, the second Ad5 component. Argentina plan to administer according to this indication“said the official in a thread of tweets with which he tried to tone down the speculation.

After these doses that will arrive from Moscow, the Government plans to bring another 4,700,000 vials from India or South Korea in different stages.

It is the intention that at least one flight – again, in addition to the one that will arrive this Saturday – is completed before the end of January. “In this we go to the day to day, talking with Russia and putting together the travel scheme,” explained a source to Clarion.

Aerolineas Argentinas already went to Moscow to look for the first batch of Sputnik V vaccines, on a flight that arrived in Argentina on December 24 with the first 300,000 doses that are already being applied.

A report released by Nomivac (Nominalized Federal Vaccination Registry) shows that a total of 138,218 people in 477 locations from all over the country, all of them health personnel.

Buenos Aires is the province with the highest number of vaccinated people (46,670), followed by Córdoba (14,123), Santa Fe (8,582) and the City of Buenos Aires (7,950).