Imagining resuscitation services entirely occupied by Covid-19 patients would be the worst case scenario for hospitals. It was moreover this criterion that had pushed the authorities to decide on confinement. The health authorities carefully scrutinize the projections. Île-de-France is of particular concern. “We know what will happen in the next 15 days. We know we will reach around 50% of resuscitation beds occupied by Covid patients“, explains Aurélien Rousseau, regional health director for Île-de-France.



According to projections from the Institut Pasteur, if nothing changes, all the resuscitation beds currently available would be mobilized for the coronavirus: dfrom October 27 for Île-de-France, from October 29 in Hauts-de-France and from October 21 for Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes. The measures taken to slow the spread of Covid-19 and respect for barrier gestures could give the lie to these forecasts. “We will update these projections regularly […] there is no fatalism in this epidemic. What we hope is to change course and as we say, to make these models lie“, explains Simon Cauchemez, epidemiologist.