Coronavirus The party secretary of the center, Riikka Pirkkalainen, has been diagnosed with a coronavirus infection

December 16, 2021
Pirkkalainen says his infection is asymptomatic.

Downtown party secretary Riikka Pirkkalainen has become infected with the coronavirus. He says the messaging Twitter has been tested on Tuesday for possible Korona exposure and received a positive result on Thursday.

Pirkkalainen says that he is asymptomatic and that he is well. He writes that he has contacted people he may have been exposed to the virus and isolated himself according to the instructions he received.

He has been self-contained in a home quarantine since Sunday night.

