Among the striking images in France of the confinement linked to the coronavirus pandemic, the endless queues in front of the premises of the French Secours populaire are undeniably part of it. Thousands of French people suddenly fell into precariousness and still remain there. “I needed this help because I went through a difficult situation lately. It does me a lot of good that the Secours populaire is there“, indicates a user.

1,270,000 people helped by Secours populaire in two months

“Food aid allows me to manage my day-to-day life much like everyone else“, says another beneficiary. The Secours populaire has helped 1,270,000 people in two months, against 3,300,000 all year round. 45% of the beneficiaries were until then unknown to the Secours populaire. It is a real explosion of the demand, which affects single-parent families such as the elderly.