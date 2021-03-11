Coronavirus The pace of coronation vaccinations in Russia is freezing, according to the researcher, the reason is state propaganda: “No one knows what and who should believe”

In the survey, 62 percent say they refuse the Sputnik V spike even though the vaccine is excellent according to research.

Vaccination statistics and surveys show that Russia’s rate of coronary vaccination is clotting. In addition to the carelessness of the public, the reason is the well-known suspicion of the vaccine.

This is despite the fact that the Russian Sputnik V vaccine has been shown to be both safe and effective in phase III trials. The results are reported in a scientific journal The Lancet in the beginning of February.

Russia introduced the vaccine at a rapid pace before all tests were completed. Mass vaccinations began as early as December.

British Broadcasting Corporation BBC’s According to data compiled by the Russian-language service from the official figures of the Russian regions, at the turn of February – March, 4.7 million Russians had received the first peak.

This means that only 3.2 percent of the total population has been vaccinated and just over four percent of the adult population.

Large the reason for the slow pace of vaccination is the public’s suspicion of the whole vaccine. Last year, in various opinion polls, about half of citizens said they did not plan to take the vaccine for one reason or another. On the side of this year, suspicion seems to have only increased.

Independent Levada Center in a survey published in early March, 62 percent of respondents said they did not plan to take the Sputnik V vaccine. In the same survey, 56 percent of respondents said they barely fear the virus.

The younger the respondents, the less interested in vaccination. 75% of the youngest, aged 18-24, said they did not plan to take the vaccine.

Of all refusals, 37 per cent justified their position on the side effects they feared, and a further 30 per cent wanted to wait for “all test results”. Both percentages are clearly higher than in the same survey in December.

In Finland, the situation is completely different. Department of Health and Welfare in a December survey, 20 percent of respondents rejected vaccination. Broadcasting in a survey conducted at the end of January, only nine percent of respondents did so.

The Russians the willingness to take the vaccine is highest in Moscow and St. Petersburg, where the disease situation is also the worst. Still, for example Fontanka news site in a reader survey, 46 percent of respondents said they did not plan to take the vaccine at all.

“Part of the culprit for this is the propaganda carried out by those in power, which for years has spread conspiracy theories in the national media that sink into the television audience,” Alexei Raksha commented to Fontanka.

“The praise song was propaganda underestimating the epidemic and setting up work on foreign vaccines and the pandemic. And now people are completely confused and don’t know what and who to believe. ”

Epidemic by underestimation, Rakša means, for example, embellishing death figures. They can still be less than a fifth of what so-called “extra” deaths suggest, outside Moscow and St. Petersburg, he said.

Rakša believes that with this expenditure, the authorities will have to resort to various coercive measures. Such could be, for example, vaccination certificates or “corona passports”, without which, for example, public transport or travel abroad would not be possible.

President Vladimir Putin recently addressed rumors of travel restrictions, saying no such plans are planned.