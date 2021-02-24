Coronavirus The overload of intensive care in the Helsinki metropolitan area is caught by a few patients

Hus’s chief administrative officer considers it likely that operating theaters will have to close in the near future.

Deteriorating The epidemic situation is straining medical care, especially in Uusimaa, because the corona epidemic does not affect Finland equally.

The incidence of the virus has increased, especially in the Helsinki metropolitan area, where the Chief Medical Officer of the National Institute for Health and Welfare (THL) Taneli Puumalainen according to the “sharp difference” compared to the rest of the country.

The deteriorating epidemic situation raises concerns about the burden of intensive care. Chief Administrative Officer of Helsinki and Uusimaa Hospital District (Hus) Veli-Matti Ulander says that the number of intensive care patients in the hospital district has been growing steadily since the turn of January – February.

“Intensive care is on the edge of a knife. If the number of patients rises well above 20, it means a significant cut in other activities, ”says Ulander.

Not far from this. According to the latest statistics, there were 17 coronary patients in intensive care at Hus hospitals on Wednesday.

Provided as the number of patients continues to grow, intensive care staff need to be transferred from other units, Ulander says.

This means that operating theaters have to be closed because surgeries that routinely require intensive care follow-up have to be compromised due to the number of coronary patients. Such are, for example, heart surgeries.

Ulander says some small measures, such as demanding sampling, have already had to be postponed. In total, Hus’s intensive care units had about 50 patients on Wednesday.

The problems of intensive care are also reflected in less urgent surgical treatment, as the load has also increased in the wards. In addition, other inpatients may need to be transferred between different hospitals.

“The burden of intensive care affects a broad front,” Ulander notes.

The number of patients in need of medical treatment for coronary infection has also increased in the last week. Ulander says there are currently about 50 coronary patients in hospital in Hus’s units, if those in intensive care are not included.

This means that there are five to ten beds left for coronary patients.

How advanced intensive care can stretch? According to Ulander, such extreme crisis situations have not been such that the carrying capacity of intensive care has failed. If the situation so requires, Hus has been able to increase the number of treatment places.

Some indication may be given last spring, when the daily number of coronary patients in need of intensive care at Hus rose to more than 50. Ulander says this required significant exemptions.

“This caused massive treatment queues.”

While there is still a long way to go before the situation last spring, current developments seem worrying for Ulander. He considers it probable that operating theaters will have to be closed in the near future when intensive care is loaded.

“The pace of change has been tremendous over the past week, and the situation is expected to clearly worsen within two weeks. February to March will be difficult. ”

Hus has also prepared for a worsening corona situation with the plan to Open a Backup Hospital | To the parking garage of the Meilahti hospital area. If necessary, facilities for 150 patients can be built in the hall. The backup hospital would have both intensive care and inpatient facilities and facilities to support operations.

Intensive care organization in Finland is not a matter of space or equipment, but the problem is the number of skilled staff, reminds the professor of anaesthesiology and intensive care at the University of Eastern Finland Matti Reinikainen. He belongs to the group led by Kuopio University Hospital, which maintains a nationwide picture of intensive care.

“Nowhere is there a reserve of intensive care nurses and doctors on the shelf that can be picked up for work. Skilled people need to be transferred or trained in intensive care, which is out of other tasks, ”he says.

Reinikainen says that at the turn of January – February, there were an average of about 20 coronary patients in intensive care. The number has turned into a “sharp rise” in the last two weeks. Today, Wednesday, there are 35 coronary patients in intensive care.

“The number of cases has increased, which is reflected in the need for intensive care. A more contagious viral variant will certainly play a greater role in this, which is of particular concern. There is a fear that the need for medical and intensive care may increase considerably, ”says Reinikainen.

“The second wave was milder than feared, but now there are indications that the third wave of spring winter is ahead.”

Rhine According to the report, coronary patients do not yet threaten the capacity of intensive care on a Finnish scale, but regionally the situation can be difficult. About half of the intensive care patients are in Hus hospitals, the rest in other hospital districts.

In the special area of ​​responsibility – which, in addition to Hus, includes the hospital districts of South Karelia, Kymenlaakso and Päijät-Häme – there are slightly less than two-thirds of intensive care patients.

There are usually about 300 intensive care places in the whole country, but according to Reinikainen, this should not be confused, as a large part of the places is needed for the treatment of non-coronary patients. In addition, there is little variation in intensive care capacity.

“Most hospitals estimate that if more than one-fifth of their intensive care units have to be reserved for coronary patients for a long time, it will make it more difficult to treat other intensive care patients,” Reinikainen says.

According to data collected on Wednesday, there were 274 intensive care units in hospitals treating coronary patients. On Wednesday, there were 182 people in intensive care, 35 of whom were coronary patients.

Reinikainen says that the worst situation in intensive care was in April last year, when 83 coronary patients were being treated at the same time. More than 40 patients were in Hus hospitals.

In total, about five hundred coronary patients have been treated in the intensive care unit during the corona epidemic in Finland.