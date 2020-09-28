14,000 new cases of Covid-19 have been detected in the past 24 hours and 4,200 hospitalizations during the week of September 21. “If nothing changes, France will have to face for several long months of autumn and winter a generalized epidemic throughout its territory “, assures Patrick Bouet, President of the Order of Physicians in the JDD from Sunday September 27. According to projections from the Lille University Hospital (North), without restrictive measures, the number of patients admitted to intensive care could reach 1,200 in mid-November, which would weaken the care structures.

Esther Duflo, French Nobel Prize winner in economics, suggests general confinement from December 1 to 20. A premature measure according to the Minister of Health Olivier Véran: “I project myself from day to day”. 69 departments are in red, 11 large cities on heightened alert. As the intensive care units fill up, the ever more restrictive measures announced by the government are a strategy error, according to sociologist Laurent Mucchielli: “As soon as there are three or four figures which suddenly start to increase, each time, we systematically start again with this discourse as if we always wanted to prepare ourselves for measures which are not only restrictive, but which we do not assess. moreover never the impact on society “. The number of people infected by a patient is one, it is three times lower than moment of peak of the epidemic.



