“If nothing changes, France will have to face for several long months of autumn and winter a generalized epidemic throughout its territory.“, assures Patrick Bouet, the president of the Order of the doctors, in the JDD of this Sunday, September 27th. Other doctors follow suit in a forum.”Now we are almost on the edge of the precipice. We have an exponential increase in the number of patients in intensive care. […] What will be the outlook in a fortnight, three weeks, a month“, asks Dr. Jimmy Mohamed, for example.

While the intensive care units are filling up, the increasingly restrictive measures announced by the government are a strategy error according to sociologist Laurent Mucchielli. “As soon as there are 3, 4 figures which suddenly how to increase, each time we systematically start again with this discourse as if we always wanted to prepare ourselves for measures which are not only restrictive, but which we do not assess by elsewhere never the impact on society“, he says.